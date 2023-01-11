21 of the Best Jeans for Women With Wide Hips

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jeans are one of the trickiest pieces of clothing to buy. It’s always that the waist fits but the legs are too tight, or vice versa. And there are so many different styles — which will look and feel best on us?

If you have wider hips, especially, you may have trouble finding jeans that make you feel good. We’re here to help! There are two ways you could go here. You could look for a more streamlined silhouette and balance things out with boyfriend, straight leg, wide leg or flare cuts, for example, or you could even show off your curves with a low-rise fit!

No matter what you’re looking for, you can shop 21 of our top pairs of jeans for women with wide hips below!

21 Best Jeans for Women With Wider Hips

Wide Leg Jeans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Wide leg jeans are extremely stylish right now, so we love how they’re perfect for balancing out wide hips. This HDLTE pair is especially popular with Amazon shoppers!

2. We Also Love: Love some rips in your jeans? These faded, distressed SweatyRocks jeans will be ultra-cool for the street style section of your closet!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you’re into a really baggy look, you’ll likely want to add these Xineicy jeans to your shopping cart. We love the button details on the waist!

4. Bonus: If you prefer wearing cropped jeans or just need a pair to add some variety to your denim collection, we need to link you to these Lee jeans!

Boyfriend and Mom Jeans

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Boyfriend jeans are that perfect meeting point between skinny jeans and wide leg jeans. And these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. jeans are the perfect pair!

6. We Also Love: These Sidefeel jeans have ripped knees unfinished hems and distressed details all over. Amazing for pairing with casual tees — or even mixing aesthetics with a nicer blouse!

7. We Can’t Forget: These “balloon” Luvamia mom jeans offer just a little bit of extra volume for a stylish (and comfortable) effect!

8. Bonus: Want to stay on top of the latest fashion trends? Grab a pair of these patchwork HBER jeans!

Straight Leg Jeans

9. Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get much more iconic than a pair of Levi’s Wedgie jeans. Make sure to check out all of the different colorways!

10. We Also Love: This “time-tested favorite” pair of Wrangler jeans will quickly become a versatile go-to in your daily arsenal. A classic!

11. We Can’t Forget: If you have a funkier, boho kind of style, you’ll love the retro look of these flower-print Floerns jeans!

12. Bonus: These L&K_liyoo straight leg jeans will never go out of style. Even if you have just a minute to get ready, you know you can rely on these jeans!

Flare Jeans

13. Our Absolute Favorite: These cropped Mavi flare jeans are so cute and leave room for showing off taller shoes like booties or even gladiator sandals!

14. We Also Love: Fully embracing the reemergence of the retro style? These bell bottom Lachmose jeans will capture your heart!

15. We Can’t Forget: If you love the look of a button fly, you’ll want to grab a pair of these ripped-knee Sidefeel jeans!

16. Bonus: Love the almost ruffled look of an emphasized flare? Don’t place your order until these Anna-Kaci jeans are in your shopping cart!

Low-Rise Jeans

17. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking to show off your hips, low-rise jeans are the way to go! Since they’ve come back into style, there are lots of great options, like these Paslter jeans!

18. We Also Love: Don’t forget to check out these bootcut Silver Jeans Co. jeans. Stretchy and sustainable!

19. We Can’t Forget: We love how these GUESS jeans come in such great colors. Such a fun way to make your outfits stand out!

20. Bonus: Yes, the chain detail at the waist of these SweatyRocks jeans is included as part of the piece. So perfect for showing off your figure!

21. Last but Not Least: Love how you look in skinny jeans? Grab this The Drop low-rise pair — only available at Amazon!

