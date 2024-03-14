Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As winter melts into the warmth of spring, there’s one thing on every fashionista’s mind: it’s time to dress for warmer weather! And as fun as that may be, not everyone has an entire collection of warm weather clothes they can start transitioning over to wear. That can be difficult for women who have larger busts too, which makes buying certain items of clothing difficult enough as it is.

If that happens to be you, and you want to grab a few new dresses that can make dressing for spring a lot easier as you gradually move on over from winter clothing to its warmer counterparts, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up 10 of the best transitional dresses for women with larger busts. Check them out below and see if there’s something you like here – and build an effortless new wardrobe for the season.

10 Best Transitional Dresses for Larger Busts

1. Flowing Flowers: This A-line wrap dress is a gorgeous short sleeve sundress with plenty of room i the chest and a few sunny colors to choose from – just $34!

2. Long and Luscious: Snag this summer boho maxi dress for its flowy, carefree nature and multiple color choices – just $30!

3. Keep it Simple: Show off in this short-sleeve V-neck swing dress that you can wear with anything – just $20!

4. Pretty Peasant Dress: You won’t feel confined in this dress with a large chest area and gorgeous ruffle sleeves – just $30!



5. Cooling Cotton: Soak up the sun in this roomy linen short sleeve dress – just $25!

6. Sexy Sundress: This soft sleeveless cotton sundress is perfect for lounging around at the beach and has a roomy, spacious bodice – just $33!



7. Tanks a Lot: Slip into this tank dress with ruching for a look that’ll catch everyone’s eye this season – just $34!

8. Flirty Flutters: This gorgeous flutter sleeve smocked mini dress has a stretchy chest area so you’ll have plenty of extra room – just $34!

9. Teed Up: This loose T-shirt dress with a fashionable V-neck can look absolutely gorgeous on anyone – just $37!

10. Meshing Around: Slip into this crewneck dress with mesh panels for an intriguing look that gives you an exotic presence – just $30!

