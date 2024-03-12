Your account
Step Into Spring With This Sunny Classic Slip Dress

By
Sofia Jeans Slip Dress
Walmart

When the weather starts to warm up and you’re contemplating on what you should wear on your first real spring outing, consider a dress. A slip dress, even. You really can’t go wrong with this kind of wardrobe staple, which is one of the most versatile pieces you can add to your collection. And we’ve just found another super affordable slip dress you can absolutely afford.

You’re going to want to head over to Walmart and pick up one of the most gorgeous dresses we’ve seen for less than $20. And it’s made by none other than Sofia Jeans and available in both normal and plus sizes! It’s truly a spring dress that anyone can appreciate, and that’s why it caught our eye.

Get the Sofia Jeans Slip Dress for just $19 at Walmart!

The dress comes in three different colors, but the Orange Pepper one is the spring look we think you’re really going to want to go with. It’s a textured, skin-like fabric with a plunging V-neck. Plus, it has adjustable straps so you won’t have to pull them back up all night – a common issue with bra straps, as you’re probably already well aware.

Get the Sofia Jeans Slip Dress for just $19 at Walmart!

If you don’t to break the bank but want a dazzling dress to head out to any event or outing in this spring, you can’t go wrong with this $19 dress. The only thing you’re going to have to worry about is it selling out, because plenty of others are going to think the same thing. Don’t be caught without this absolutely eye-catching slip dress this year.

