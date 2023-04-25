17 Slip Dresses You Can Easily Style for Any Event — $50 and Under

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What’s not to love about slip dresses? These are some of our all-time favorite frock styles because of their elegance and simplicity. And of course, the minimalist design is what makes them truly versatile. There are countless ways you can style these dresses for nearly every type of occasion!

But not all slips are the same. Some are skimpier than others, and certain options have details which elevate their overall aesthetic. Whatever type of slip you’re in the market for, we found an excellent array of picks that will be perfect for the spring and summer months. Discover our favorites below!

Short Slip Dresses

1. Most slips are made from knit fabrics, but if you want an edgier version, go for this faux-leather style from Topshop — originally $65, now $45 at Nordstrom!

2. You can play around with the hemline on this Free People dress thanks to the adjustable ruching detail — originally $68, now $48 at Nordstrom!

3. Everyone has a little black dress, but we think a little red dress like this slip is just as much of a wardrobe essential — $35 at Windsor!

4. A cami-style dress like this one from Miqieer looks great layered with so many different pieces — starting at $18 on Amazon!

Midi Slip Dresses

5. This slip from Halogen features a high neckline, is made from a beautiful silky fabric and is on sale for an incredible price — originally $99, now $39 at Nordstrom!

6. Spice up your slip dress with this version from Chelsea28 with adorable buttons running down the front — originally $99, now $45 at Nordstrom!

7. When a slip dress has just one added element, it immediately feels more unique, like this style with fun feather trim on the neckline — $50 at Windsor!

8. This stunningly simple V-neck slip is made from a stretchy crepe fabric which feels comfier than satin styles — $39 at Windsor!

9. Keep your look clean and simple in this Daily Ritual slip — it’s all about how you accessorize it — starting at $23 on Amazon!

10. The side ruching on this LYANER dress creates an asymmetrical hem which we seriously love — $34 at Amazon!

11. If you’re looking for a more fitted slip dress, this Romwe one-shoulder style is the way to go — $19 at Amazon!

12. Technically, this Vanity Fair dress is meant to be used as an actual slip, but it can be worn on its own — starting at $20 on Amazon!

Full-Length Slip Dresses

13. The way which this ASOS black slip dress is stitched fits curvier figures beautifully — $40 at Nordstrom!

14. You’ll be the center of attention while wearing this LBISSE satin cowl neck dress — $39 at Amazon!

15. This Floerns dress also has a more dramatic length, but it’s slightly shorter than the style we just highlighted — $40 at Amazon!

16. From the tie-front detail on the bust to the slit on the hem, this Fashionme dress is a total stunner — $39 at Amazon!

17. Reviewers say this UTNISAN floral dress is ideal for special events and love how effortlessly elevated it feels — starting at $40 on Amazon!

