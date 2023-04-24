10 Jewelry Pieces Under $60 That Are Perfect for Spring and Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Best believe we’re still bejeweled! Now that the weather is finally getting warmer, it’s time to bring the heat with our jewelry game. We love baubles and beads that add some flair to our fashion. But rather than splurge on statement pieces we’ll only use once or twice, we prefer to invest in versatile gems that we can rock on a regular basis.

Step up your spring and summer style with these 10 jewelry finds under $60! From earrings to necklaces, all of these pieces are everyday essentials you can wear on repeat. Sparkle and shine in these dazzling jewels!

Raffia Drop Earrings

The last straw! These raffia drop earrings are totally on trend for the season. And the pop of pastel color is perfect for spring!

$58.00 See It!

Pearl Studs

Girl with the pearl earring! These pearl studs are a timeless treasure. White is the go-to hue of spring and summer, so embrace the shade with this classic jewelry!

$38.00 See It!

Multi-Color Semi-Precious Beaded Bracelet

The beauty of these multi-color bracelets is that they actually go with everything! Plus, they’re stretchy for comfort and flexibility.

$28.00 See It!

Rope Chain Heart Pendant Necklace

The braid brigade! Braided accessories are all the rage right now. We love the design of this braided heart pendant that is both unique and universal at the same time.

$58.00 See It!

Textured Chunky Earrings

Go for the gold! These textured earrings that look far more expensive than they actually are.

$44.00 See It!

Flattened Ball Collar Necklace

Ball and chain! This one-of-a-kind collar necklace looks luxe. You can team this silver stunner with anything from a simple tank to a cocktail dress.

$58.00 See It!

Open Edit Mixed Media Collar Necklace

Color Us obsessed with this rainbow collar necklace! Made with recycled materials of mixed resin and metal links, this pastel piece is a standout for spring. We’d recommend styling this necklace with a plain white tee and jeans.

$29.00 See It!

Baublebar Daisy Floral Stretch Bracelet

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking! (We’re running out of time to quote The Devil Wears Prada, so excuse our broken record). This daisy stretch bracelet is such a fun way to incorporate the seasonal flowers in bloom.

$38.00 See It!

6 Pairs of Gold Hoop Earrings

If there’s one thing we learned from Hailey Bieber, it’s that gold hoops can instantly elevate an outfit. And for only $14, this set of six gold earrings is such a steal!

Was $30 On Sale: $14 You Save 53% See It!

Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace

Available in a staggering 54 different shades, this Kendra Scott pendant necklace is a closet staple. You can choose your birth stone or favorite color! These popular necklaces also make great gifts.

$52.00 See It!

