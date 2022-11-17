Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Best believe we’re still bejeweled! Taylor Swift isn’t the only celeb who’s been sparkling lately. From SoHo to Southern California, stars have been spotted wearing gorgeous gems from luxury jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher. Famous fans include Adele, Hailey Baldwin, J.Lo, Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez. So, you know these chains and hoops have the A-list stamp of approval!

While the price point is usually out of our budget, all fine jewelry is now 15% off! Just in time for the holidays, this Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity for you to buy some baubles for that special someone. Remember: diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

Below are the exact pieces worn by Hollywood’s famous faces! Channel your favorite celebs with this jewelry from Jennifer Fisher.

J.Lo

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got! Only the best for J.Lo. The multi-hyphenate recently sported these gold hoops while out in Beverly Hills. Crafted with 14K gold, these bestselling hoops are a closet staple that will instantly elevate any outfit.

Reese Witherspoon

During a trip to Costa Rica over the summer, Reese Witherspoon showed off a snap of her gold link chain on Instagram. The Legally Blonde star layered the popular piece with a turquoise necklace. You can style this chain as an anklet, bracelet, choker, necklace or body chain — the option are endless!

Hailey Bieber

These gold huggie earrings are the perfect everyday accessory. Hailey Bieber is known for her effortlessly cool aesthetic, which tows the line between relaxed and refined. These 14K gold hoops are simple and stylish at the same time.

Katie Holmes

While out and about in New York City last spring, Katie Holmes rocked this 14K gold long link chain with a denim jacket and white tee. Such a sophisticated way to take an outfit from basic to bold.

Khloé Kardashian

Keeping up with the Kardashians? Then you may have seen Khloé Kardashian slaying in these large Lilly hoops. Made with 14K yellow gold, these bestselling hoops will make a fierce fashion statement.

