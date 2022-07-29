The Best Formal Jewelry Under $50 That Looks Like It’s Over $500

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever we can, we like to save money. Instead of splurging on designer brands and luxury looks, we prefer to shop affordable alternatives instead. As much as we related to Carrie Bradshaw’s obsession with shoes, we never quite understood why she would spend hundreds of dollars on a single pair. We’d rather spread that sum out on multiple items!

With wedding season in full swing and fancy fall events on the horizon, bills are starting to pile up — gifts and gowns galore! Don’t feel like you have to add to the expenses by buying formal jewelry. You can still shine with budget-friendly baubles that won’t break the bank. We went on a mission to find the best necklaces, earrings and bracelets under $50 that look like they’re over $500. Unlike with J.Lo, people will be fooled by the rocks that you got!

This Silver Necklace and Earrings Jewelry Set

Silver lining! This set of silver and cubic zirconia jewelry looks like it’s from designer David Yurman. The pendant necklace and matching stud earrings are simple yet stunning! One reviewer reported, “Not only have they held up, but they look great and I get compliments on the set at work and with my family. 10/10 would buy for anyone.”

Get the Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Halo Pendant Necklace and Stud Earrings Jewelry Set for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Imitation Pearl Teardrop Earrings

Girl with the pearl earring! These vintage-inspired imitation pearl teardrop earrings are classic and chic. Feels like something Duchess Kate would wear! And we love the delicate crystal details around the stud.

Get the Crystabelle Crystal & Imitation Pearl Teardrop Earrings for just $17 at Nordstrom!

These Crystal Fringe Earrings

Don’t go chasing waterfalls, unless they’re these waterfall earrings! These gold-plated crystal fringe earrings are currently on sale for 60% off! One shopper said, “These earrings are sparkly, glamorous and elegant without being overwhelming. They have a classic, timeless style, and aren’t too heavy or overbearing to wear. Highly recommend!”

Get the Ettika Crystal Fringe Earrings for just $20 (originally $50) at Nordstrom!

This Silver Rhinestone Bracelet

To quote How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, “Ladies, frost yourselves.” This silver rhinestone bracelet would make Andie Anderson and Benjamin Barry proud. Adorned with rhodium-plated silver and cubic zirconia crystals, this bracelet is a crowned jewel.

Get the All Agleam Silver Rhinestone Bracelet for just $39 (originally $49) at Lulus!

This Silver Rhinestone Drop Necklace

Dazzle with this dainty silver rhinestone drop necklace! One customer gushed, “This is so pretty and delicate. I am wearing it on my wedding day and it compliments my dress perfectly. I also love that I can wear it more than once with how simple it is. LOVE IT!”

Get the Love of the Light Sterling Silver Rhinestone Drop Necklace for just $26 at Lulus!

This Rose Gold Tennis Bracelet

All that glitters is (rose) gold! For a subtle pop of pink, try this gorgeous tennis bracelet made with cubic zirconia crystals on a gold-plated frame. According to one review, “This one is a real beauty — looks like a million bucks. Very happy with it — dainty on my wrist and just a beautiful style.”

Get the SWEETV Women’s Wedding Bridal Bracelet for just $19 (originally $22) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Gold-Plated Necklace and Earrings Set

Sparkle and shine in this exquisite gold-plated necklace and earrings set! This review captured our thoughts perfectly: “We literally gasped when we opened the box! Looks very high quality and the way it shines you would think it’s real diamonds.”

Get the Weiman Jewelry White Gold/Gold Plated Women Cubic Zirconia CZ Marquise Teardrop Bridal Tennis Necklace and Drop Earring Set for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!