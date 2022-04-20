This $11 Bracelet Looks Just Like the 1 Countless Stylish Celebs Love

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re into fashion, you know how important accessorizing is. Just a few pieces of jewelry can totally change the mood or vibe of an outfit and have you feeling confident in your clothes. A little metallic shine here, a little sparkle there and you’re suddenly a bona fide style icon!

We love all types of jewelry, but a few famous pieces are instantly recognizable. A Tiffany Heart Tag necklace is one, but one we’ve been seeing every day on celebrities for years is the Cartier Love bracelet! It’s simple, it’s iconic and it’s gorgeous. It’s also $6,900 minimum for the regular size. Luckily, we found one just like it — for under $15!

You’ve seen the famous Love bracelet adorning the wrists of Kylie Jenner, Meghan Markle, Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Watson and countless others, and if you’re anything like Us, you’ve pined for one for years. It’s just a little out of budget though. That’s why we were thrilled to find something so similar on Amazon for such a low price!

This bracelet is made with hypoallergenic, surgical-grade stainless steel, making it skin-friendly and durable, its metallic shades holding up over time. It has a similar screw motif as the original, but with an extra added groove. Also like Cartier’s, this bracelet is available in both golden and silver variations and has options with diamond-like gemstones you can choose from as well!

Like the Love bracelet, this bangle bracelet comes in an ovular shape to better suit the wrist, and it has a hidden clasp to help create a more seamless look. We also love that it comes with a nice gift box. Mother’s Day is coming up, and this could be a lovely present! It’s a nice pick for birthdays and holidays as well — or if you’re looking to treat yourself to a little something special!

Our favorite part about this style of bracelet is that it will go with everything. It’s timeless and versatile. Wear it casually with a spring dress or romper and definitely don’t forget it for more formal occasions, pairing it with a long gown and heels. We highly recommend layering them too if you want to grab a few!

