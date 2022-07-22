Best Wedding Jewelry for Brides Under $50 That Looks Like It’s $500

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bridal bling! Even though the most important piece of jewelry on your special day is your ring, it’s always nice to sparkle with a little extra jewelry. But throwing a wedding is expensive enough without factoring in additional costs.

You don’t have to break the bank by splurging on diamonds and pearls! We’ve tracked down affordable alternatives that look luxe at a low price. In fact, all of these baubles are below $50 but seem like they’re well over $500. Accessorize your gown with these gorgeous necklaces, bracelets and earrings below!

This Sparkling Jewelry Set

Our jaws are on the floor over this 18k white gold-plated jewelry set, featuring an ornate necklace, earrings and bracelet made from white cubic zirconia. No one will believe these aren’t real diamonds! Brides say that this shimmering set is perfect for your wedding day. One shopper even reported, “I did NOT anticipate how beautiful this would be! It sparkles like the stars and makes me feel like a queen. It’s SO PRETTY!”

Get the Hadskiss Jewelry Set for Women for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Pearl Earrings and Necklace Set

This lightweight jewelry set is absolutely beautiful, adorned with pearls and floral filigree. The white pearls will look lovely with your white wedding dress, especially with a lower cut or plunging neckline. As one bride said, “I wore this on my wedding day and received many compliments on it. It looked well-made and not cheesy at all.” Another customer gushed, “This set is gorgeous. For the price you pay, they are super nice quality. They feel great, none of the jewelry is too heavy, and they are very classy-looking.” Plus, it comes in a turquoise box that looks like Tiffany’s!

Get the Ever Faith CZ Crystal Cream Simulated Pearl Floral Vine Filigree Necklace Earrings Set for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Silver Necklace, Earrings and Bracelet Set

This silver jewelry set is a steal for only $16! If you’re looking for a statement necklace to go with your wedding dress, then this crystal choker is perfect. One bride declared, “Perfect for our wedding. I am having a really big expensive wedding with 12 bridesmaids and didn’t want to spend much on accessories, and came across this. They are perfect and bling beautifully.”

Get the Miraculous Garden Women’s Crystal Bride Jewelry Set for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Bridal Earrings

Here comes the bride! Spell it out with these adorable bridal earrings from Baublebar. Each set comes with two “Mrs.” earrings and two light blue heart studs. You can wear this playful set to your bridal shower, bachelorette party, wedding, honeymoon and beyond!

Get the Baublebar Here Comes the Bride Set of 2 Stud Earrings for just $48 at Nordstrom!

These 14K Gold Pearl Earrings

Girl with the pearl earrings! These 14k gold-plated drop huggies feature a mini hoop embellished with a dangling shell pearl charm and rhinestones that look like diamonds. Dainty, delicate and classic, these earrings are a dream for your wedding day. According to one bride, “These were not heavy at all and looked really nice for the price. I wore these for my wedding and they didn’t bother my ears at all and looked great in photos. Glad I bought these!”

Get the Divine Connection 14KT Gold Pearl Mini Hoop Earrings for just $34 from Lulus!

This Gold-Plated Crystal Necklace

Simple yet stunning, this Swarovski crystal necklace adds a dainty detail to your bridal look. With over 13,000 reviews on Amazon, this 14k gold-plated necklace is a crowd-pleaser. As one 2020 bride shared, ” I got it for my wedding. I wanted something simple to accent my dress and other jewelry. But not only did it make it through the day, I have been wearing it every day since then. It is dainty and simple enough for everyday wear, as well a beautiful piece for a fancier occasion (like your own wedding!). 10/10 recommend. Also, I have showered, sweated and slept in this necklace almost every day, and it has not tarnished or turned my skin!”

Get the Pavoi Women’s 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire 1.5 Carat (7.3mm) CZ Dainty Choker Necklace for just $13 (originally $14) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more bridal buys? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!