The Best Wedding Dresses to Flatter Different Body Types

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting married is arguably one of the most important events in someone’s lifetime — and it’s usually more than just a one-day affair. There are countless events that lead up to the big day, and if you’re a bride, that means a lot of time spent shopping for white dresses. Simply put, it’s a stressful time, and you may want to know exactly what to look for so that you’re feeling your absolute best. And if you aren’t sure of how to filter your search, we’re here to help!

What Dress Features Should I Look for With My Specific Body Type?

When it comes to wedding dresses (or any dress that you wear for a bridal event), there are a few additional details to think about. You’re not buying an everyday frock here — it’s a whole moment. You want to be on your A-game when it comes to finding the perfect ensemble, so we thought it would be best to go to the experts for the ultimate advice. And what better expert is there than an actual wedding dress designer?

Australian-based bridal house Maggie Sottero has been in the wedding dress business for five generations, and they have an incredibly comprehensive guide on what to look for with every single body type. We’ll give you a rundown on some of our key takeaways from their expertise in order to get you started. A-line dresses and fit-and-flare styles seem to be the most universally popular for hourglass, pear shapes, petite frames and more athletic builds. If you’re tall and slender, you can get away with slinkier looks — or go for a ballgown if you want a princess aesthetic. If you have a fuller chest, opt for thicker straps or sweetheart necklines, and smaller busts may benefit from a corset or a plunging V-neckline.

With these general guidelines in mind, we decided to seek out dresses that feature a mix of these different elements to suit a slew of different body types for the perfect bridal dress. Whether you just got engaged and need an engagement shoot dress, want a look for your bridal shower, are searching for a reception dress that you can change into or a dress for the ceremony, we have tons of options for you to check out. Keep reading to discover your ultimate bridal fantasy!

8 Beautiful White Wedding Dresses to Flatter All Figures

Magically Charming White Sequin Embroidered Lace-Up Maxi Dress

This show-stopping maxi dress is adorned with sparkly sequin florals that shine beautifully in the light! Although the look does have a fuller skirt, it’s not a full-on ballgown, so petite frames shouldn’t be afraid to try it. We also adore the backless style which is super strappy and adjustable, so you can create your own perfect fit. Based on shoppers’ testimonials, this may be the universally flattering bridal dress of your dreams!

Pros

Adjustable, strappy back

Embellished

Stunning fit

Affordable

Cons

Not ideal for larger busts

Available at: Lulus

Perfect Vows White Lace Strapless Bustier Maxi Dress

Though we can picture this dress looking great on a variety of different body types, we specifically picked it out for both petite figures and for anyone who has a smaller bust. The corset bustier style can help accentuate the chest beautifully, and the simpler streamlined design may be able to help elongate the body. The slit is also the ideal final statement-making touch!

Pros

Bust-enhancing corset

Versatile for day and night

Classic look

Cons

May run small

Available at: Lulus

Magically Charming White Sequin Embroidered Lace-Up Maxi Dress

If you’re looking for a truly timeless dress, look no further! The A-line silhouette, high neckline and stunning low back will look elegant in all of your wedding photos for decades to come. The shape of the dress works for a number of different body types, particularly for hourglass and pear shapes. Show off your curves in an elegant way with this stunner!

Pros

Striking simple design

Versatile look

Super affordable

Cons

Not best for larger busts

Hem may need to be altered

Available at: Lulus

LIKELY Sardo Lace Gown

Anyone who loves lace is going to immediately gravitate toward this dress. We love that the appliqué is simple and dainty, as opposed to other lace dresses that make the fabric more prominent. This dress is equal parts bohemian and timeless, which we adore! Plus, the mermaid style is supremely complementary for so many different body types.

Pros

Figure-flattering fit

Lace detail

Adjustable lace-up back

Cons

More expensive

May not support larger busts

Available at: Nordstrom

Song of Love White Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Hundreds of shoppers adore everything about this gown. This dress may be another universally flattering look! The silhouette works for virtually every type of figure, and the neckline is great for smaller and larger busts. We also love how versatile the look is. You can wear this is an engagement shoot dress, a bridal shower dress, rehearsal or even at the main event!

Pros

Versatile style

Supremely flattering fit

Timeless design

Cons

Limited sizes available

Available at: Lulus

La Femme Strapless Slit Satin Ballgown

For a more show-stopping ensemble, this is the gown to buy. It’s made from a beautiful slinky material that has some sheen to it, plus a structured bodice that adds an air of elegance to an otherwise flowy dress. We can easily picture this as a ceremony or reception dress, but you can wear it to any type of more formal wedding event.

Pros

Classic chic look

Figure-flattering corset

Full skirt

Cons

Limited sizes available

More expensive

Available at: Nordstrom

Mac Duggal Sweetheart Neck Trumpet Gown

For just a touch of bling, we wanted to include this gorgeous dress that has the most subtle crystal accents! The thin straps, as well as the hem on the slit, have crystals for a sparkly touch on this otherwise sleek and slinky dress. This is a chic silhouette for anyone who has an athletic build, is taller or has an hourglass or pear shape.

Pros

Crystal accents

Simple design

Flattering silhouette

Cons

Sizes only go up to 14

More expensive

Available at: Nordstrom

Heavenly Hues White Maxi Dress

This may be the dress to beat out all dresses, as it looks absolutely amazing on everyone! It has the thicker straps for larger busts, the deep V for smaller busts, the fit-and-flare silhouette that works for any body type and the slit that shows off some extra leg. What more could anyone ask for?

Pros

Day-to-night versatile design

Flattering for virtually every shape and size

Super affordable

Cons

Sizing may be tricky

May need alterations

Available at: Lulus

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!