Spice Up Your Wedding Looks This Summer With UsNow

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

We’re in the midst of wedding season, which means save the dates and invites are likely completely covering your refrigerator. Naturally, when we receive an invitation, our immediate thought is “What do I wear?” The perfect mix of “something special” and “not too much” can be tricky — especially when you consider finding the right accessories to go along with your dress. Sound familiar? Well, you’re in luck! We put together some stylish (but affordable) frocks and accessories you can check out ahead of your next festive function.

This Slip Dress

Elegance is an important asset to bring to your summer wardrobe, and this dress does the job! The fun and colorful pattern paired with the high-slit is the perfect duo for this slip dress.

Get the Resa – Madison Slip for $191 at UsNow! Use the code Hitched10 to save 10% sitewide through the end of July!

The Grande GG Bag

For every wedding, no matter how casual or fancy, you need a handbag to complete the outfit. This neutral bag will team effortlessly with any look, since the “multi-wear” approach allows you to remove the top-handle as well.

Get the GG Maull – Grande GG Crush for $895 at UsNow! Use the code Hitched10 to save 10% sitewide through the end of July!

These Gold Earrings

Bling, bling! These gold earrings are incredibly versatile — ideal for day or night. Statement-making danglers are an easy way to addd glam to your aesthetic, and they come in three sizes.

Get the Lisi Lerch – Sloane Earrings for $68 at UsNow! Use the code Hitched10 to save 10% sitewide through the end of July!

This Maxi Dress

Chic and refined! This is the ultimate dress to wear to a wedding, thanks to the classic black color, deep neckline and high slit.

Get the Resa – Jade Maxi for $170 at UsNow! Use the code Hitched10 to save 10% sitewide through the end of July!

This GG Maul Cocktail Clutch

Fringe is always in! Add some spice to your look with this vintage-inspired bag. It’s made from Italian leather and was produced in limited quantities to minimize the environmental impact.

Get the GG Maull – Cocktail Clutch Black for $395 at UsNow! Use the code Hitched10 to save 10% sitewide through the end of July!

This Love Necklace

Love is in the air! Wear love while celebrating love with this 14k yellow gold necklace. You’ll never want to take it off!

Get the Saint Moran – Love Lariat Necklace for $100 at UsNow! Use the code Hitched10 to save 10% sitewide through the end of July!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!