While we put a lot of focus into our clothing when it comes to perfecting our everyday style, jewelry is actually key to elevating a look, solidifying it as unforgettable and cementing ourselves as local (or global!) fashion icons. Simply by remembering to accessorize, and by upgrading to a celeb-loved brand like Kendra Scott, can you start to love every outfit you put together — even ones you previously thought were “just okay”!

We adore Kendra Scott because the pieces aren’t only stunning, but many of them are affordable too. There are options for every budget! So many stars have provided ample inspiration for how to wear the pieces as well. In fact, some of our faves that we’ve seen adorning our favorite actors, musicians and TV personalities are available right now! Shop five of them below!

Kyle Richards

Richards made an unforgettable appearance at Kendra Scott’s Galentine’s Day event in 2020, rocking a few pieces, including these golden hoop earrings. These earrings are totally glam, but in a versatile way, so you can still incorporate them into your everyday wardrobe!

Get the Maggie Hoop Earrings for just $80 at Kendra Scott!

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow recently posted a selfie on her Instagram as a feature for the jewelry brand, and her G initial necklace stood out to Us. Of course, this necklace is available in every other letter of the alphabet too, so you can grab your own initial (or a loved one’s)!

Get the Letter Pendant Necklace for just $65 at Kendra Scott!

Rachel Lindsay

The former Bachelorette and current Extra correspondent shone in this eye-catching three-stone ring back in 2017 when she and now-husband Bryan Abasolo collaborated with BarkBox. Fellow Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher has also worn a version of this ring, as has Lily Collins!

Get the Naomi Gold Double Ring for just $130 at Kendra Scott!

Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson shone at the NFL Honors awards show this year in a pair of these crystal drop earrings — a beautiful choice to go with her long, silver gown. The different shapes and sizes of the stones are just amazing. The intricacy!

Get the Sophee Crystal Drop Earrings for just $80 at Kendra Scott!

Mindy Kaling

For Mother’s Day 2021, Kaling posed for a photo wearing all Kendra Scott jewelry for the brand’s #WearItLikeAMom campaign. If you’re looking for some finer jewelry, perhaps even a wedding ring, you’ll want to take a look at this gorgeous diamond band she wore around her finger!

Get the Marilyn 14k Full Eternity Band Ring in White Diamond, .5ct for just $1,200 at Kendra Scott!

