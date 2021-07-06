7 Bright and Beautiful Summer Jewelry Pieces Under $20 at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For Us, summer obviously means wearing tank tops, shorts and sandals. We don’t stop there though. It’s also a great time to wear fun, bright and bold jewelry! Accessorizing with some beautiful summer jewelry can seriously take your look to the next level.

Need some accessories to liven up your warm weather wardrobe? Stick with Us! We’ve picked out some incredible pieces on Amazon, all on Prime and all for under $20. One is even under $10!

These Tassel Earrings

These earrings come in tons of colors, but we especially love this blue ombré version because it reminds Us of the ocean. The silky layered tassels are cute enough, but the addition of the sparkling stones makes these earrings a can’t-miss!

Get the Me&Hz Colorful Layered Tassel Earrings for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Beaded Necklace

We’re still so obsessed with the beaded daisy jewelry trend. This necklace has a dainty yet cheerful design, and you could totally grab multiple colors (or the five-pack) to layer up!

Get the U ONE Colorful Sunflower Beaded Choker for just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Bracelet Set

These stackable bracelets consist of 6mm colorful African vinyl disc beads and gold-tone metal sequins for an eye-catching look that will be collecting compliments all day long!

Get the XOCARTIGE Surfer Heishi Bracelets for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Rainbow Ring

You’ve probably seen celebrities wearing very similar styles to this ring, and now is your chance to grab your own version. This gold-plated ring features sparkly rainbow stones all the way around and is simply stunning!

Get the Barzel Eternity Rainbow Ring for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Turquoise Earrings

Turquoise is a classic summer stone, and these stud earrings make the blue-green shade even cooler with a modern triangular shape and sterling silver accents!

Get the Mints Turquoise Stud Earrings for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Protective Anklet

We’re all about anklets in the summer, and this evil eye one specifically caught our own eye. Not only is it colorful and pretty, but it may help to ward off misfortune so you can have a truly carefree season!

Get the Choice of All Evil Eye Ankle Bracelet for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Crystal Necklace

This gorgeous, 14K gold-dipped necklace features a raw-cut amethyst crystal. Amethysts are obviously beautiful for their purple hue, but this crystal may also bring about feelings of calm, balance and peace!

Get the BOUTIQUELOVIN Amethyst Pendant Necklace for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop all jewelry at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!