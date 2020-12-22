Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I was sitting on the beach next to the woman I’ve loved for a long time. She reached for my hand, and, at that moment, I realized that I’ve never purchased her jewelry before. Since I had just spent thousands of dollars on our vacation, I wonder how I could possibly afford fine jewelry too.

Every time she glances at her hand or wrist, I want her to remember and cherish all our wonderful memories together. I’m not quite ready to propose, but I want to show her how much I care — with carats. She deserves jewelry as thoughtful, classic, and as eye-catching as her, so I began to research.

I asked friends and family where they’ve purchased jewelry for their girlfriends and wives, and I scrolled through several websites, but every suggestion was far out of my price range.

Then, I discovered the perfect gift: fine jewelry at a finer price. At last, I’d found a collection I could afford that is intricately timeless and places no price on love.

I discovered Noémie.

The Choice Is Finally In My Hands

As I reviewed the fine jewelry, surprised by the fair prices for elegant rings and bracelets, I realized that I needed to treat my lovely girlfriend in more than one piece.

On Noémie’s website, there are several shimmering handcrafted options made of 18-karat gold, white diamond, multi-color sapphires and more. There are collections to choose from — like the Classic Collection, the Zodiac Collection, the Engagement Collection and the Elephant Collection.

The choice is finally in my hands.

For my special lady, I decided on one piece from the exquisite Tennis Collection and another that I had specially personalized for her. The Tennis Collection offers four charming and everlasting bracelets, made for a woman who prefers a bracelet that moves with her instead of holding her back. While all the options were gorgeous, I decided on The Blue Sapphire and White Diamond Tennis Bracelet.

This delicate but enduring bracelet is precisely the shade of blue that my girlfriend loves. Online, I was able to view the bracelet with their 360-degree view feature and noticed the intricate attention to detail on the bracelet’s clasp. I was blown away by the smoothly crafted white gold links that give this bracelet its classic structure.

What made this bracelet (and every piece on the site) even better is the pay per month option, available at checkout. Although the price is already affordable, I could make monthly payments for this bracelet instead of paying all at once, which was a relief after our beach vacation.

Noémie also stands by their risk-free shopping policy, which means I have a free lifetime warranty for any manufacturing defects. Shopping for jewelry online can be a little scary sometimes, but with Noémie, I didn’t have to worry about that. If what I ordered wasn’t absolutely perfect, I could exchange it for a different size.

Finally, I found the perfect gift for the woman of my dreams in the form of an 18-karat gold bracelet with deep blue sapphires and white diamonds.

Noémie sells directly to its customers, making exterior prices from manufacturers and retailers non-existent. This is how they can drop the prices of their fine pieces to be so affordable! The possibility of a grand gesture is now attainable, without losing the wow factor of real diamonds, sapphires and gold. I found a company that’s here for me and my wallet, and most importantly, for my special someone.

The Jewelry That Compliments Her When I’m Not There

Since I can afford more than one piece with Noémie, I wanted to make my girlfriend her own version of the polished 18-karat gold Custom Personalized Necklace.

First, I had the choice of rose gold, white gold or yellow gold for the chain and lettering. To match her bracelet, I decided on the 16-inch white gold chain and lettering. Then, I added white diamonds to enhance the white gold words she’ll wear everyday around her neck.

Then, I had to consider what I could possibly say to my girlfriend in up to nine letters that really told her how much I loved her. I know I want to express love, affection, admiration and appreciation, but what word truly encapsulates how I feel? I thought about choosing her name, but I wanted a word that really captured how much she means to me.

Finally, I decided on the word “treasured.” She is more than adored, cherished and loved. My girlfriend has supported me through everything — and I treasure her every hour of every day.

My girlfriend is someone that is exceptionally beautiful inside and out, graceful, kind, generous and someone that is rare to find. She completes me, and I want her to always know that.

Find jewelry that will compliment (and complement) her when you’re not there.

Surprising My Girlfriend With This Luxury Jewelry Says “I’m Here To Stay”

With fast shipping, the tennis bracelet and personalized necklace from Noémie arrived within two business days. Since my girlfriend’s birthday is in December, her pieces come just in time to celebrate her special day and the holidays.

Two beautiful blue ribbon-tied boxes were delivered to my house with the Noémie label and their classic elephant and palm tree logo. The packaging of these boxes is a stunning example of the quality that Noémie brings to the table, even before I looked at the jewelry itself. The clean, sleek look of the boxes made me even more sure that I made the right choice by choosing Noémie.

I placed the boxes next to her bedside table and waited until she arrived home from a girls’ weekend with her two best friends. She knows that I love her, but by surprising my girlfriend with this luxury jewelry, I wanted to say, “I’m here to stay.”

Jewelry For Our Journey Together

When she arrived home from her trip, it was hard for her to miss the radiant Noémie boxes next to her bedside table. She walked over to the boxes and loosened the first blue ribbon — and I was so nervous! I wanted her to love the designs that I’d picked out for her.

Inside the first box, she found the Blue Sapphire and White Diamond Tennis Bracelet and, in all seriousness, she teared up. I rushed to place the bracelet on her wrist, and it fit perfectly. The colors complemented her skin tone and matched her eyes — and I was speechless at how beautiful she looked.

She then opened the second box and was blown away by her custom “treasured” 18-karat gold necklace, which is more than the perfect piece for her to wear. This gold and diamond necklace is also a timeless piece that symbolizes my love for her.

Jewelry from Noémie is Jewelry for your journey together, so find your perfect piece here.

Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend, And Her Best Friend’s Best Friend Too!

My girlfriend was so in awe of Noémie that she told her best friend about the affordable and elegant pieces on their site and purchased even more pieces herself. She ordered the Mama Bracelet in rose gold to give her mom for Mother’s Day, and she got her younger sister the yellow gold Heart Bracelet.

One of her friends ordered the Single Star Diamond Earrings and the matching Single Star Diamond Necklace, both in white gold. Her other friend ordered two of the Multi-Color Sapphire Eternity Band Rings — one for her sister and one for herself — as a promise that sisters are forever!

When It’s Time To Think Of the Future, Think Affordable Fine Jewelry

It’s been a year since I bought the love of my life a piece from Noémie, and this time, I’m ready for a more serious gesture.

The piece that will arrive for her birthday this year is the Criss-Cross Engagement Ring. I’m nervous but excited for us to start the rest of our lives together.

This engagement ring is detailed with shimmering pave diamonds inlaid on an 18-karat gold band. With a criss cross design, this handcrafted ring is just as gorgeous and unique as the woman of my dreams.

The most important person in my life is her, and Noémie’s beautiful jewelry made it possible for me to give her what she deserves.

Noémie is designed with the intention of bringing loved ones closer, with reclaimed 18-karat gold, lab-grown diamonds and conflict-free stones. Noemie’s diamonds are certified by agencies that affirm all of their stones’ origin. Noémie’s jewelry is designed and crafted to look timeless and last with care. It is no surprise that this company has over 5,000 five star reviews.

Noémie jewelry is the perfect gesture for a girlfriend or wife, the classy, sparkling earrings your sister has always wanted, and the quality diamond necklace your mother deserves. This fine jewelry is made with love in mind.

Find the a gift for the special someone in your life today!

Love is never about the most expensive jewelry you can find, anyway. It’s about doing what you can with what you have for the people you love in your life.

When it’s time to think of the future, think affordable fine jewelry and create a new love language with Noémie.

