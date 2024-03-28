Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Being the megastar that she is, it can be hard to find anything in common with Jennifer Lopez. She’s from New York City, I’m from a farm in the middle of the Midwest. She can sing, dance and act, and I wish I had that much talent in my pinky toe. She’s consistently dripped in designer, and I live for a good thrift find. But the one thing we can agree on? A good pair of comfortable tennis shoes.

Clearly a new favorite of hers, the iconic starlet has stepped out twice this past month in the Allbirds Tree Flyer 2 Sneakers that have truly made my weekly five-mile walks the comfiest yet. Lopez seemingly agrees they make a great pair of sporty shoes, as both of the times she was spotted out, she was clad in an activewear fit.

The first time she was snapped, the 54-year-old was exiting the dance studio, pairing Allbirds with a Joah Brown hoodie, matching sweatpants and oversized rectangle Nile Hacienda sunglasses (classic J.Lo vibes!). The second time was just a few days later in a similar high-low fashion moment, teaming the sneakers with an Intimissimi cashmere high neck top, leggings, chunky black Dsquared sunglasses and an Hermès Birkin bag.

What makes these a favorite of Lopez (and myself!) is the sneakers’ lightweight feel that’s easy to walk, run, jump and even dance in, as they don’t weigh you down. And though they’re lightweight, they’re still incredibly comfortable, made with a Bouncy SwiftFoam cushion that truly made me feel like I was walking on a cloud. For extra stability and support to the foot, they’re also made from bio TPU overlays on both the toe and midfoot. Best of all, the purchase of these shoes is also a good choice for the planet as they come from a sustainably and ethically-focused brand that ensures their shoes are made from recycled materials and are ethically made in the U.S. from start to finish!

In my case, I’ve worn the shoes for everything from my 5 mile weekly walks out in nature, runs and the elliptical machine when I need some cardio and even for weight lifting as well. I’ve been wearing the shoes for a few months now and I’m not sure if it was because I hadn’t thrown my old, banged up tennis shoes from two years of use out yet, but I hadn’t felt a comfier bounce in my step until trying them. Out of all of the tennis shoes in my closet (admittedly an overabundance of them), these have become my new daily go-tos.

If there’s one last thing Lopez and I actually have in common is that we wouldn’t reach for something that’s not incredibly stylish. Their effectiveness and comfortability sold us on them, but their stylish look, with a chunky sole, subtle geometric features and sleek design, is definitely icing on the cake.

You can shop them in Lopez’s favorite color (the limited edition afterglow orange) mine (which is classic white) or several other chic color shades for just $160 at Allbirds. Yes, they’re on the pricier side. But for the investment in your feet, the Lopez stamp of approval and benefit to the environment, they’re worth the extra cash!

