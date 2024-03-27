Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Need a new pair of shoes? You’ve probably had your eye on names like Brooks, Hoka, or one of the many other celeb-approved brands over the past few months. But you might have overlooked a particularly interesting shoe that might sound familiar: Tretorn! This Swedish brand has been making shoes for over 120 years and designs sneakers that look and feel fantastic, especially if you like your shoes with a thicker sole and a flatter bottom.

One particular fan of Tretorn is Reese Witherspoon, whose dedication to the brand inspired me to try a pair of the Tretorn Rawlins Casual Lace-Up Sneakers for myself. Witherspoon has been wearing this type of sneaker out and about since at least 2019, when she was spotted rocking a pair. She’s since been photographed wearing various styles of the popular shoe, and it looks like it’s one of her absolute favorites. I can say with confidence that I’ve quickly ditched my Nikes for this super comfy shoe as well, and I haven’t looked back.

These ridiculously comfortable shoes aren’t just good-looking. They’re versatile, easy to slip on and off, and sustainably made. With a cushioned footbed that has moisture-wicking insoles, these sneakers look like absolute classics, and they come in fun colors, with plenty of pastels and neutral hues that should work for anyone’s wardrobe.

Witherspoon certainly swears by them – and they’ve taken away some of the pain I experience in my ankle since breaking it last summer, which you’ll know how frustrating it is if you’ve ever dealt with buying new shoes after breaking a bone. You owe it to yourself to buy a pair of Tretorns. And you can just thank me and Reese later when you realize how ridiculously comfortable and supportive they are.

