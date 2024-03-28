Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

This Flattering Workout Set Makes Me Feel Seriously Snatched — Only $36

By
two-piece workout set
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

These days, shopping for a workout set is like choosing a podcast to listen to — there’s an overwhelming amount of options on the market! So, when deciding which styles to invest in, I try to pick pieces that are flattering, functional and fashionable. And it’s a bonus when the athleisure is affordable! Why spend a fortune on a luxury brand when I could get the same look for a fraction of the price? Amazon just so happens to be my favorite destination for activewear. And my all-time favorite find from the site is this sexy two-piece set.

Related: These Buttery-Soft Flared Leggings Are My Favorite Yoga Pants of All Time

This sporty set sculpts my shape and contours my curves like magic. My boobs and butt have never looked better! I normally hate tight clothing, opting for loose sweats over form-fitting leggings any day. But this ribbed material somehow firms my figure without making me feel uncomfortable. Quite the feat! I also love that the high-waisted fit slims my stomach. Keep scrolling to shop this sultry set from Amazon!

red workout set
Amazon
See It!

Get the Qinsen Two-Piece Seamless Workout Set for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

Warning: the Qinsen Two-Piece Seamless Workout Set may turn heads, drop jaws and stop traffic. This set has the power to lift your chest, boost your booty and cinch your waist. Wear with caution!

Related: 21 Activewear Looks From Amazon That Rival Luxury Brands in Cost and Quality

You can choose from 18 colors, including vibrant jewel tones and basic neutrals. The red is particularly a crowd-pleaser with customers, drawing attention from onlookers with its fiery tone. And the pastel shades are perfect for spring and summer! If you’re working out or walking around the neighborhood, rock this two-piece set with sneakers, a belt bag and a high ponytail. Just running errands? Add a zip-up hoodie and your favorite baseball cap.

green workout set
Amazon
See It!

Get the Qinsen Two-Piece Seamless Workout Set for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

I love the way this seamless set makes me feel so snatched! It’s squat-proof, stretchy and soft. One shopper gushed, “This set is amazing. It’s just enough compression to keep you sucked in but comfy enough to wear all day. And the bra is FABULOUS. This lifts and supports!! It covers all my back fat!”

Women of all shapes and sizes rave about this flattering workout set. Try it out for yourself today!

See it! Get the Qinsen Two-Piece Seamless Workout Set for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Sweat in Style With Workout Gear That's Actually Fashionable — And Affordable

Solawave wand

Deal of the Day

This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!