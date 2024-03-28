Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

These days, shopping for a workout set is like choosing a podcast to listen to — there’s an overwhelming amount of options on the market! So, when deciding which styles to invest in, I try to pick pieces that are flattering, functional and fashionable. And it’s a bonus when the athleisure is affordable! Why spend a fortune on a luxury brand when I could get the same look for a fraction of the price? Amazon just so happens to be my favorite destination for activewear. And my all-time favorite find from the site is this sexy two-piece set.

This sporty set sculpts my shape and contours my curves like magic. My boobs and butt have never looked better! I normally hate tight clothing, opting for loose sweats over form-fitting leggings any day. But this ribbed material somehow firms my figure without making me feel uncomfortable. Quite the feat! I also love that the high-waisted fit slims my stomach. Keep scrolling to shop this sultry set from Amazon!

Get the Qinsen Two-Piece Seamless Workout Set for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

Warning: the Qinsen Two-Piece Seamless Workout Set may turn heads, drop jaws and stop traffic. This set has the power to lift your chest, boost your booty and cinch your waist. Wear with caution!

You can choose from 18 colors, including vibrant jewel tones and basic neutrals. The red is particularly a crowd-pleaser with customers, drawing attention from onlookers with its fiery tone. And the pastel shades are perfect for spring and summer! If you’re working out or walking around the neighborhood, rock this two-piece set with sneakers, a belt bag and a high ponytail. Just running errands? Add a zip-up hoodie and your favorite baseball cap.

I love the way this seamless set makes me feel so snatched! It’s squat-proof, stretchy and soft. One shopper gushed, “This set is amazing. It’s just enough compression to keep you sucked in but comfy enough to wear all day. And the bra is FABULOUS. This lifts and supports!! It covers all my back fat!”

Women of all shapes and sizes rave about this flattering workout set. Try it out for yourself today!

