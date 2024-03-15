Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Confession: I’ve never been obsessed with leggings. Most of these skin-tight styles are way too uncomfortable for me, digging into my skin with an unflattering fit. But that all changed when I discovered these brand-new flared leggings on Amazon! Made by one of my favorite activewear brands CRZ Yoga, these buttery-soft yoga pants hug my curves in all the right places while still giving me room to breathe.

I truly believe these leggings will work on any shape, from apple to athletic! These yoga pants give you the illusion of an hourglass figure, cinching your waist with the high-rise cut while elongating your legs with the subtly flared hem. And the butterluxe fabric feels like a second skin! So silky-smooth and soft. Keep scrolling to find out why you need these yoga pants!

Get the CRZ Yoga Butterluxe High-Waist Mini Flared Leggings for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

The CRZ Yoga Butterluxe High-Waist Mini Flared Leggings are one of the hottest new releases on Amazon! Similar to the lululemon Align material, these yoga pants have that barely-there effect for maximum comfort. And while the high-waisted fit offers ample tummy control, it’s still a little loose and breathable. There’s even a hidden pocket in the back so you can store your keys or cards. Genius, right?

In my opinion, these yoga pants are the perfect length! I’m 5’6”, and the leggings hit right above the ground — so if you’re shorter, they should work well with sneakers. I love the way they drape over your shoes rather than bunching up by your ankles. Booty-boosting and leg-lengthening! What more could you ask for?

Unlike traditional leggings, this flared style looks more like pants, which means you can wear these bottoms out and about. If you’re working out or going on a walk, add an athletic tank and zip-up hoodie for a sporty OOTD. And if you’re running errands, team these leggings with a long-sleeve top and puffer vest. Netflix and chilling? These cozy pants would look so cute with a cropped sweater.

If you love leggings, then you’ll absolutely adore these flared yoga pants from Amazon. They’re my new go-to look for exercise, travel and everything in between!

