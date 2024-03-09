13 Flattering Rich Mom-Inspired Loungewear Sets — With Pockets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: It’s hard to decide what to wear. Whether it’s a slightly cold or lukewarm morning, having a go-to, versatile outfit can make the day easier. But finding an option that helps accentuate and flatter your figure can be a task, and finding more fashion-forward options adds another layer of stress — thankfully, you have Us to help combat this pesky problem. Loungewear sets are an easy way to save time — all you have to do is slip on shoes and go about your day.

Related: 17 Rich Mom Pieces That Are Equally Comfy and Chic Mothers are unsung heroines, balancing conference calls and carpool lanes like a boss. Just like moms juggle work life and home life, you can find fashion that is both comfy and chic. When your schedule is swamped with appointments and activities all day long, you need an outfit that can take you from casual to […]

From slouchy ribbed knits to wide-leg, sleeveless tops, we found flattering, rich mom-inspired loungewear sets that you can throw on now and all throughout spring. We also love pockets, and each option below can help you tote and carry your essentials. With that in mind, we rounded up 13 of the best flattering loungewear sets to live out all your rich mom fantasies in — read on to see our picks!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Ekouaer Lounge Set Price: $36 Description This ribbed-knit set is chic enough to wear while lounging around the house or gallivanting in the streets. Get it

PrinStory Two Piece Lounge Set Price: $33 Description For those who prefer a baggy, casual look, this two-piece set is right up your alley! Get it

MEROKEETY Womens Loose Loungewear Set Price: $59 Description This slouchy loungewear set is breezy and stylish enough for any season. Get it

ANRABESS Two Piece Outfit Price: $46 Description Grab this slightly cropped loungewear set for an option that has an effortlessly chic energy. Get it

WIHOLL Two Piece Lounge Set Price: $42 Description If you prefer a lounge set that actually fits and looks like traditional sweats, you’ll love this look! Get it

Ekouaer Cap Sleeve Loungewear Outfit Price: $27 Description Since it’s heating up, you probably prefer short options to stay cool. This loungewear set has a ribbed knit design and comes in eight colors. Get it

AUTOMET Womens Two Piece Sweat Set Price: $50 Description Sometimes, you really just need a sporty outfit to do it all in — and this loungewear set will help you make it happen! Get it

Related: This Quiet Luxury Loungewear Set ‘Feels Much More Expensive’ We’re always a little sad when summer starts coming to a close… but then we remember just how much we love comfy-chic loungewear. There’s no better feeling than slipping into a cute co-ord set on a cool, breezy day — especially if you get to show that outfit off! There’s a space for home-only PJs […]

Ekouaer Three-Piece Outfit Price: $43 Description This set comes with a luxurious long-sleeve cardigan to elevate the ensemble and moment. Get it

Mrskoala Two Piece Outfit Price: $33 Description Nothing beats having a trusty, flattering jogging suit that can double as loungewear. Get it

Viottiset Women's 2 Piece Sweater Set Price: $30 Description Even in the spring and summer, you can wake up to cold, brisk mornings. This slouchy sweater set will keep you nice and warm! Get it

ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfit Price: $47 Description This cute set has pockets on the sweatshirt and high-waist pants for a form-fitting alternative. Get it