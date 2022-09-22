21 of the Best Wide-Leg Pants for All Budgets — Starting Under $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wide-leg pants have really blown up in fashion over the past few years. If you’re someone who’s always on top of the latest trends, you’re likely wearing wide-leg pants multiple times a week, every week. Or maybe you want to but haven’t been able to make room in your budget for it!

We’ve rounded up 21 of the best pairs of wide-leg pants from across the internet to suit all budgets, whether you’re looking to spend around $20 or are ready to invest in something more expensive. Check out our picks below!

21 Wide-Leg Pants — From $18 to $99

Under $25

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Coming in at under $20, these Amazon Essentials wide-leg pants are a way to dress up your look while staying extremely cozy!

2. We Also Love: Love a fun pattern? Check out this pair of Shein pants. Definitely try these pants with a crop top!

3. We Can’t Forget: These pleated Lock and Love pants are so nice, you could even wear them to work — but you’ll want to wear them elsewhere too!

4. Bonus: So stretchy and soft! These Inorin pants are great for hanging out at home but have fashionable elements for “real-life” wear too!

Under $35

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Take in all of this silky goodness! These Assual pants feel like pajama pants but look so classy!

6. We Also Love: Let’s get a little funky with the fun colors and tiered fabric of these Floerns palazzo pants!

7. We Can’t Forget: We wouldn’t forget about denim. These Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. jeans are obviously huge winners!

8. Bonus: Want a wide-leg silhouette but want to keep things light? These Hissany pants are 80% linen and 20% cotton!

Under $50

9. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re obviously all about the ultra-comfy vibes of these Reebok Classics pants from Target. We want both the black and the light blue!

10. We Also Love: Really want to emphasize that wide-leg effect? These IXIMO pants cannot be missed!

11. We Can’t Forget: Animal print lovers, this one is for you! These cheetah-like SySea pants are gorgeous!

12. Bonus: These Lrady pants come in such fun colors. There are nearly 20 options to choose from!

Under $75

13. Our Absolute Favorite: These Aventura pants from Target are such a great alternative to jeans for your everyday wardrobe!

14. We Also Love: Going on vacation? Make sure to pack these floral Volcom pants for the best tropical photos!

15. We Can’t Forget: You can’t go wrong with Lee when it comes to iconic denim. These Lee jeans will be your everyday go-tos!

16. Bonus: How about some dressy pants? These Alex Evenings pants are going to be beautiful at your next big event!

Under $100

17. Our Absolute Favorite: These GibsonLook pants from Nordstrom have an attached belt with a stylish O-ring buckle. We love how airy the linen-blend material is!

18. We Also Love: We’ll always love a polka dot. How could we not? Just look at these Anne Klein pants!

19. We Can’t Forget: Shop the famous denim from Khloe Kardashian‘s brand with these Good American jeans. They have a wide-leg silhouette but also an ultra-long length!

20. Bonus: Round out your Nordstrom cart with these coral pink 7 For All Mankind pants. Time to stray away from just black and blue!

21. Last but Not Least: Love the sun? You’ll love these UV ray-blocking Coolibar tencel pants. For a denim look without the denim!

Looking for more products? Shop our other picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

