This New Cardigan’s Color-Blocking Is Just Perfect for Fall

Let’s get the fall vibes going! Grab a spiced latte, sign up for a hayride and get those seasonal candles burning. But wait — first things first. Your outfit! You’ll need something warm and comfy, of course — but we wouldn’t forget about the fashion element. We want something to suit this magical time of year and make us feel our most stylish!

If you need inspiration for fall colors, just take a look around outside at the fallen leaves, the deep, cold lakes and the farmers’ market booths. That’s how you’ll end up finding a cardigan like this for your wardrobe, which is just ideal for fall in every way!

Get the Cupshe Color-Block Ribbed Knit Oversized Cardigan for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This cardigan just dropped on Amazon, so you could be among the first to rock it. Cupshe is known for making awesome, affordable swimwear, but don’t let the brand slip off your radar once fall comes along. This sweater is everything! It’s made an acrylic ribbed knit, so it’s soft with a little bit of stretch. It’s super oversized too, making it an A+ piece for layering!

This cardigan has a large color-block effect, beautifully capturing the essence of autumn with its orange, light brown and navy blue shades. And can we talk about those sleeves? They’re extreme batwing sleeves, a.k.a. basically nonexistent, but you’ll find a little bit of definition at the wrists leading to the openings. This also plays well with the hem, which curves up into the placket for a continuous trim effect!

Get the Cupshe Color-Block Ribbed Knit Oversized Cardigan for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

Because of this cardigan’s ultra-relaxed silhouette, it’s great to layer over basically any type of outfit. As you can see, it’s nice with a simple white top and skinny jeans, but you could just as easily try it with a band tee and wide leg jeans, grabbing your favorite booties to finish off the look.

This Cupshe cardigan would also pair amazingly with a fitted dress, making things nice and cozy while still keeping your look elevated and compliment-worthy. What are you thinking for your first outfit with it?

Get the Cupshe Color-Block Ribbed Knit Oversized Cardigan for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

