21 Zara-Style Fashion Finds for Fall — Starting at $14

Looking to spruce up your fall wardrobe? We want every season to be our most fashionable yet, and that means it’s time to do some shopping. Want that Zara type of style in your closet but prefer to do your shopping on a smaller budget?

Well, you’re in the right place! Shop 21 Zara-style fashion finds for fall below — starting at $14 from Amazon!

21 Zara-Style Fall Fashion Finds

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A silky button-up like this Soly Hux shirt will be such a versatile essential you can dress up or down!

2. We Also Love: A mesh layer is another way to seriously elevate your outfits. This TanBaby top is an ultra-popular pick!

3. We Can’t Forget: Corset-inspired pieces are majorly trending right now, and we can’t get enough of this Kelyne long-sleeve tee!

Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This mock-neck Woneta dress is all kinds of sleek and chic — and it comes in so many colors!

5. We Also Love: You can’t go wrong with a slip dress! The dotted version of this The Drop dress is screaming “Zara” to Us!

6. We Can’t Forget: Again, we have to say, bring on the silky fabrics! This satin SheSeeWorld mini dress is so good for going out in the fall!

Blazers

7. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll find blazers all over Zara right now — especially ones with longer silhouettes like this Cnkwei jacket!

8. We Also Love: Looking to go extra oversized? Make sure to add this Grlasen blazer to your cart!

9. We Can’t Forget: Plaids and blazers just work well together, period. This plaid Blencot blazer proves it!

Sweaters

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Always go the turtleneck route if you want your cozy clothes to look more stylish. This Fisace sweater is gorgeous!

11. We Also Love: “The best time to wear a striped sweater…is all the time.” This Kirundo pullover is our pick!

12. We Can’t Forget: Slouchy cardigans are also excellent! This Imily Bela sweater is incredibly popular on Amazon!

Pants

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Say it with Us now: “Faux leather everything.” Specifically, this pair of Balleay Art straight leg pants is an absolute must!

14. We Also Love: When it’s time to get cozy, however, a pair of joggers is the way to go. We have our eye on this Wjustforu pair!

15. We Can’t Forget: The wider the pants, the more of a statement you’re making. That’s why we adore these Tronjori pants!

Co-Ord Sets

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Instant love! This plissé Ecahicc two-piece set is the epitome of loungewear made stylish!

17. We Also Love: This Ermonn sweater set comes with a slouchy knit top and matching shorts. Nearly 20 colors available!

18. We Can’t Forget: Want something more fitted? Check out this Gokatosau crop top and leggings set!

Accessories

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Zara has a lot of glittery, sparkly socks on its site right now, so we picked out this Dani’s Choice set of four for you!

20. We Also Love: If you thought bucket hat season was winding down, think again! This quilted Angela & William bucket hat is perfect for colder weather!

21. We Can’t Forget: Leather fingerless gloves are also emerging as a big trend right now. Claim your biker babe status with this May&Maya pair!

