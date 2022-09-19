21 Perfect Fall Pieces for 60 Degree Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Early fall weather is truly one of Mother Nature’s best inventions. In the summer, it’s often too hot to spend the whole day outside; we’re always on the lookout for shade or using up all of our face mist for a quick refresh. Meanwhile, we all know what it’s like to shiver in the winter, our teeth chattering and our lips turning blue.

Early fall, though? Perfection. Warm enough to be outside and enjoy the fresh air without necessarily needing a coat. And fewer bugs to worry about! The only thing we really need to consider is our wardrobe. We need to dress just right for those 60 degree days — so prep with Us and shop our picks for your closet!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Able to be worn open as a layer or buttoned up as a tunic, this Minibee top has long sleeves but is made of 100% linen!

2. We Also Love: This Sherosa top is simple, sleek and very versatile. The three-quarter length sleeves are just right for 60 degree weather!

3. We Can’t Forget: This lightweight, stretchy Amazon Essentials long-sleeve tee is a great grab-and-go piece for just about anyone. Available in XS-6X!

Pants

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Your mind may be teetering between pants and shorts, but we say a pair of airy pants is often the way to go, especially if you’ll be out past sundown. These wide leg Sidefeel pants are always a nice choice!

5. We Also Love: Prefer a bit of a crop? You’ll want to check out these popular, 100% cotton Ecupper pants!

6. We Can’t Forget: Boho babes are going to love the floral patterns on these Gracevines palazzo pants!

Sweaters

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Think less sweater, more breezy layer here. You can’t go wrong with a Chicgal kimono-style cardigan!

8. We Also Love: If you want something in a solid shade that can be worn for work, play and beyond, this drapey Bluetime cardigan is lovely!

9. We Can’t Forget: You can create so many different looks with this extra lightweight and sheer Shu-Shi pullover!

Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This is our last chance to wear dresses like this before it gets too cold! That’s why we’re grabbing this puff-sleeve gingham Zesica dress ASAP!

11. We Also Love: Searching for longer sleeves? We’ve got you with this square-neck Weeso dress!

12. We Can’t Forget: We’re always down for a little ruffle — especially on this Simplee dress!

Skirts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Too cool for minis, too warm for maxis…this is where midi skirts come in. This Exlura skirt is a fan-favorite!

14. We Also Love: Slip skirts always come in handy when you need a dress-up, dress-down piece. This one comes in both a floral print and a leopard print!

15. We Can’t Forget: Pockets…and buttons? Of course we’re in love with this Naggoo skirt!

Shoes

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Fall and loafers are always a successful pairing, with or without socks. These Aerosoles loafers are so comfy too!

17. We Also Love: Anxious to wear boots but feel like it’s still too warm? Try something like these Vepose booties, featuring perforations and a low-cut collar!

18. We Can’t Forget: Of course, sneakers always work too. These Sperry sneakers have a huge selection of colors!

Accessories

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t forget to protect your head and face from the sun — and look stylish doing so. Do it all with this corduroy Riah Fashion baseball cap!

20. We Also Love: It’s not quite scarf weather yet, but you can still accessorize with this silk Meisee neckerchief!

21. We Can’t Forget: We love fun socks, and the patterns on these mesh Yomutiur socks just make Us happy!

