These Cropped Yoga Pants Are Bringing Together Comfort and Style

It’s no secret that we can’t get enough of leggings — and we know that statement rings true for almost every shopper out there. The comfort! The ease! There’s just one real downfall. A simple pair of leggings is, sadly, not the best pick if you’re looking for something stylish or something you can wear outside of super casual occasions.

We don’t want to lose that comfort though! And that’s why we’re always on the search for alternatives. With wide leg fits being in style now, we focused our latest search on that. Plus, we do love the roominess. We also wanted something cool enough for hot weather. We landed on these cropped yoga pants, and there’s no looking back now!

Get the Tmustobe Yoga Crop Pants for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

These pants have a loose fit, nailing that wide leg style, and they’re cropped above the ankle to keep things breezy and stylish. They’ll keep things cool all around though, thanks to their moisture-wicking, breathable fabric. This fabric also has four-way stretch, so you can lunge, stretch or kick back on the couch in total comfort. Another plus is that this fabric was designed to pass the squat test, so you don’t have to worry about it being see-through!

These pants also have a wide, high-rise waistband with a tummy-control effect, plus two side pockets because…pockets. Everyone loves pockets!

These yoga pants comes in six colors: black, navy, faded purple, dark grey, sky blue and a spotted black. Wear them for working out, hanging out or as part of a cute outfit. They’ll even work well with a button-up top and flats or low heels!

Shoppers have also worn these pants to theme parks, for traveling, out to dinner, for running errands, for lounging at home and more. They absolutely adore how they don’t have to iron or steam them, making them great for grab-and-go outfits. They have a nice size range too, offering sizes small to 3X!

