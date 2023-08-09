Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always a little sad when summer starts coming to a close… but then we remember just how much we love comfy-chic loungewear. There’s no better feeling than slipping into a cute co-ord set on a cool, breezy day — especially if you get to show that outfit off!

There’s a space for home-only PJs and sweat sets in our closet, but this Lillusory set does not belong in it. This is a set you’ll wear in, wear out, mix and match and never want to go without. You’ll love it even more knowing you grabbed it while it was $27 off!

Lillusory Two-Piece Slouchy Matching Lounge Set Pros: Available in 23 colorways

Cozy cotton blend

Stretchy waistband Cons: No XS or XXL+

No petite or tall options

May need to size up — check size chart in photos! Was $73 On Sale: $46 You Save 37% See it!

This lounge set is made of a cotton and acrylic blend with a cute and cozy texture. It’s soft, breathable and warm, but it isn’t so thick that you’d have to reserve it solely for winter weather. It’s great for late summer mornings and nights, and it will be your go-to outfit come fall!

The top of this set has a Henley neckline, long sleeves with ultra-dropped shoulders and side slits at the hem to keep the material from ever feeling too tight. The relaxed, slouchy fit is everything. The matching wide-leg pants keep up the same vibe, and they have a high-rise, elasticized waistband for some stretch!

This two-piece set, which is machine washable, comes in over 20 colors, all of which are solids expect for one striped version. Go for something neutral and classic or opt for a pop with perhaps a purple hue or baby blue. Up to you!

While this set will obviously be a great companion for fuzzy slippers and a lazy weekend day, it’s more than ready for a public outing too. Wear it with sneakers or sandals, mules or booties, anything. Add on a crossbody bag or a spacious tote and you’re suddenly looking all kinds of stylish. The top and bottom are perfect together, but remember, you can always play with other pieces too. Try the top with a pair of jeans or the bottoms with hoodie or cropped tee. You could also mix and match different colors, in case you want to pick up multiple sets right now!

