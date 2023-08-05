Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re in the last two months of summer, so let’s make the most of it! You likely have plenty of events on your calendar — plus more that will pop up over time — and we’re here to help you get dressed for all of them.

Whether you’re heading to a late summer wedding or simply grabbing brunch on the weekend, we have the best dresses for you to wear this August and September. We’re covering seven of the most popular types of events, outings and regular activities that occur around this time of year. Shop our picks below!

Wedding Guest Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The stress of shopping for a wedding guest dress is real — but this BTFBM satin dress makes looking sophisticated and fancy a cinch!

2. We Also Love: This pleated Uusollecy dress is the perfect mix of simple and statement-making. Compliments: incoming!

3. We Can’t Forget: Attending a black tie affair? Make sure you confidently suit the dress code with this Zesica evening gown!

Beach Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re on a big trip or spending the day at a lake house, this button-up Dokotoo dress will have you looking and feeling breezy!

5. We Also Love: Want something super roomy but still incredibly cute? Check out this Bsubseach kaftan dress!

6. We Can’t Forget: Excellent for taking from the sand to the boardwalk, this cutout Acelitt mini dress is so flattering and flirty!

Activewear Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Need something to wear for pickleball or tennis — or even just a walk around the track? This Ewedoos dress has over 4,600 reviews!

8. We Also Love: The twist design in the back of this Jack Smith dress is the perfect accent. It also has a built-in bra and shorts!

9. We Can’t Forget: Like golf — or just golf dresses? You won’t want to skip over this Adidas dress!

Brunch Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Charming, carefree vibes are best for brunch. This off-the-shoulder Soly Hux mini dress epitomizes both!

11. We Also Love: You could also trade floral for gingham plaid with this puff-sleeve Zesica dress!

12. We Can’t Forget: Want something swingy and loose but undeniably adorable? Check out this Nclook dress!

Back-to-School Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Heading back to school for a new semester? Make a stylish impression on your first day with this LookbookStore denim dress!

14. We Also Love: This Chouyatou shirt dress is giving professional-chic but fun and not too serious. A perfect mix!

15. We Can’t Forget: Another trusty option is this tiered Funlingo dress, featuring fluttery sleeves and a smocked bust!

BBQ Dresses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Attending a birthday barbecue — or maybe a Labor Day cookout? Keep cool and comfy in the backyard with this flowy Blencot mini dress!

17. We Also Love: This striped Etcyy dress is another nice option — extra points for the tie-strap design!

18. We Can’t Forget: Want something a little longer and roomier? We are all about this tiered Anrabess midi dress!

Casual, Everyday Dresses

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Make every day an occasion worthy of an OOTD photo with this Anrabess maxi dress!

20. We Also Love: This striped Merokeety mini dress adds on a tie at the waist for a cinched silhouette!

21. We Can’t Forget: Of course, a great T-shirt dress is a must for any closet. This Amazon Essentials dress is our pick!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: