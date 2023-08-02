Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Still trying to perfect your summer wardrobe? It feels like an impossible task — especially when everything you want to buy is out of budget. We know so many shoppers who want a chic wardrobe full of Anthropologie pieces, for example, but aren’t in love with Anthropologie prices.

We’re here to help fill your closet with boho-chic buys and sophisticated finds from Amazon that look like they could be from an Anthro store. All are perfect for summer — shop below!

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The artistic vibes of this Sissyaki dress are so gorgeous for late-summer special occasions!

2. We Also Love: This 100% cotton, care-free The Drop dress has a dropped hemline, a roomy fit and — the ultimate bonus — pockets!

3. We Can’t Forget: Date night? Attending a wedding? This one-shoulder, tiered Merokeety dress will earn you so many compliments!

Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Swapping out a basic tank top for this textured, mock-neck Verdusa top is one of the best fashion moves you can make!

5. We Also Love: Beautifully boho, this Kaywide ruffle top is all kinds of cute. The tassel ties elevate it all the more!

6. We Can’t Forget: Sophisticated, stunning — this Dokotoo blouse features lace accents and comes in 16 colors!

Skirts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with a long denim skirt this summer. This SweatyRocks skirt is our pick!

8. We Also Love: The marble print on this Floerns midi skirt is mesmerizing. It comes in three other colors too so you can pick your fave!

9. We Can’t Forget: Silky and summery, this Zaful skirt has a patchwork paisley print and a cute knotted detail. A must for vacations!

Jumpsuits and Rompers

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This PrettyGuide jumpsuit offers an elegant take on the utility trend. So comfy — and looks expensive!

11. We Also Love: When it’s hot outside, you’ll want this roomy Ktilg romper at the ready in your closet. We love the florals!

12. We Can’t Forget: This ultra-flowy Deep Self romper is sleeveless and smocked, and shoppers say it’s a “summer essential”!

Pants

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Slouchy, drapey, fashion-forward — these Ebifin pants are everything we want out of summer pants. They’re 100% cotton too!

14. We Also Love: These Decivi pants can be dressed up or down. Either way, the paint-like print will turn heads!

15. We Can’t Forget: A little retro! Get into the funky floral vibes of these Romwe flared pants!

Shoes

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Obviously, we need to start with sandals! Ditch the flip flops and upgrade your outfit with the help of these cross-band Cushionaire sandals!

17. We Also Love: Anthropologie has many pairs of clogs — check out these Dr. Scholl’s clog mules while they’re on sale at Amazon!

18. We Can’t Forget: We wouldn’t forget about sneakers! Add a little color to your everyday looks with these Coutgo kicks!

Accessories

19. Our Absolute Favorite: No need to spend hundreds on a summer bag! Get the slouchy handbag look for less with this Ashioup bag!

20. We Also Love: Baseball caps will always be great accessories, but if you want a more stylish vibe, go for this Newhattan corduroy cap!

21. We Can’t Forget: This list wouldn’t be complete without jewelry! Colorful beads are the way to go. Check out this Hellodr beaded necklace!

