Planning a trip can be so exciting — but also super, super stressful! You don’t want to forget anything important, and you want to make sure you have space for all of your must-have essentials — and the “just in case” back-ups. You want to pack stylish clothing, you need to make sure you have plenty of sunscreen, you have to ensure you’ll be comfortable and entertained on the plane — it’s a lot!

Luckily, QVC has everything you need to help shed the stress of traveling. From fashion finds to packing cubes and beyond, we’ve curated nine vacation picks you won’t want to miss!

Lug Convertible Carryall Tote

You’ll be able to bring more than ever before with the help of this tote, which you can totally use as your personal item on a plane. It has everything from an insulated water bottle pocket to an RFID compartment and water-repellent material. It has a trolley sleeve too so it can be slipped onto your suitcase while you walk!

$98.00 See it!

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

Whether you’re sitting on the beach, getting ready in your hotel room or taking a fun boat ride, set the fun vibe with some music! This wireless speaker is water- and dust-resistant and powerful enough to fill up a space. We love that it can easily be hooked onto a bag too so you won’t lose track of it!

Was $149 On Sale: $129 You Save 13% See it!

Lug Set of 2 Compression Packing Cubes

A cluttered, overpacked suitcase is a nightmare — but sometimes it feels inevitable. Not anymore! These cubes can help separate your footwear from your underwear, keep your beauty products together, etc. You get two sizes in one purchase!

Was $36.72 On Sale: $29.12 You Save 21% See it!

Susan Graver Soleil V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Fun, fierce, flattering, fashionable — we only have fantastic things to say about this Susan Graver swimsuit. Not only is the design visually lovely, but this bathing suit stands out even more thanks to its adjustable fit. Confidence: boosted!

$79.98 See it!

Mammoth Cruiser 15 Quart Cooler

You’ll be the life of the party when you arrive with ice-cold drinks packed into this cooler! It’s small enough for solo trips too, and we love how the strong carry handle will help you bring this pick from the car to your destination. This will come in handy even in your hometown!

$129.99 See it!

Picture Keeper Connect 128GB Smartphone Storage Saver

Here’s one you may not have thought of before! This small USB drive will barely take up any space — in fact, it will actually help you save space when it comes to your phone storage! Snap photos non-stop without worry, knowing you can plug this in and free up space with ease!

Was $133.40 On Sale: $79 You Save 41% See it!

Peace Love World Boheme Regular Day to Night Dress

We’re seeing this dress at an oceanside dinner. At a breakfast buffet with fresh-squeezed juice. At a local market. Everywhere on your vacation! And we definitely see it heavily featured on your Instagram afterward!

$77.89 See it!

Beats Studio Buds

Stay entertained on every plane and train ride — and block out the excess sound — with the help of these wireless noise-canceling earbuds. Your purchase will come with a charging case, three sizes of ear tips and a charging cable!

Was $149.99 On Sale: $119.96 You Save 20% See it!

