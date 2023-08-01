Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Somehow, we’re approaching late summer already. But don’t fret! We still have plenty of lovely weather left ahead of us, and we definitely still have room in our wardrobe for more summer fashion finds.

Go for an elevated vibe this August and September with our luxury-look picks. They may look expensive, but they’re actually super affordable. They’re all from Amazon — but no one would ever know it! Each piece looks like it could have come from an ultra-chic Hamptons boutique. Shop below now!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you wear it on its own or as a layer over a tank top, this striped OMSJ striped shirt is an easy way to level up your look!

2. We Also Love: Try trading out a regular T-shirt for this puff-sleeve top by The Drop. The sweetheart neckline makes it irresistible!

3. We Can’t Forget: With its flowy silhouette and lace hem, this Qixing blouse is equal parts comfy and pretty!

Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Linen is a must for late summer! This roomy, 100% linen Amazhiyu dress is beachy yet totally sophisticated!

5. We Also Love: Elevated but still flirty — and totally flattering — this cotton Lillusory dress is gorgeous in every color!

6. We Can’t Forget: Going to a wedding or fancy date night? Don’t skip over this one-shoulder viscose BTFBM maxi dress!

Two-Piece Sets

7. Our Absolute Favorite: So cute and on trend! This textured cotton Automet set is just right for summer 2023. The shorts have pockets too!

8. We Also Love: This Eurivicy set features a bubble-hem tank and high-rise shorts for just a little hint of midriff!

9. We Can’t Forget: A two-piece set automatically upgrades any look, but this flowy Roylamp set nails the vibe with its cropped pants and sleeveless top!

Skirts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: While we love a tennis skirt moment, when it’s time to go out to dinner, make sure this BTFBM skirt is at the ready in your closet!

11. We Also Love: Long denim skirts are very much trending right now, and the button-up side on this Elstaroa skirt add even more stylish flair to the fashion trend!

12. We Can’t Forget: Forever in tiers! This Haeof maxi skirt is a dress-up, dress-down beauty you’ll wear over and over again!

Pants

13. Our Absolute Favorite: These linen-cotton CNJXJCD pants are comfier, lighter and breezier than jeans. We love the stripes too!

14. We Also Love: Palazzo pants lovers, this one is for you! We can’t get enough of these patterned MakeMeChic pants!

15. We Can’t Forget: If you really want to feel the breeze, you’ll love the high slits in these Floerns pants. Extra points for the tassel detail!

Jumpsuits

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Going casual doesn’t have to mean looking unfashionable. Check out this smock-top Anrabess jumpsuit!

17. We Also Love: This halter-neck Ekaliy jumpsuit is such a statement-maker. Grab it for your next nice event!

18. We Can’t Forget: How chic is this? This Love Welove Fashion jumpsuit takes things off the shoulder!

Accessories

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Perfectly floppy and nicely priced, this Lanzom sun hat is an essential for the beach or pool and beyond!

20. We Also Love: Miss your winter scarves? Try a lightweight Stylore silk scarf to complement all of your warm-weather outfits!

21. We Can’t Forget: No one will believe these beautiful Sojos sunglasses are so affordable! What a Prime find!

Looking for something else? Explore all of Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: