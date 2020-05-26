Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shorts season is here and one thing has become immediately clear: We don’t actually own enough shorts! And the shorts we do own? Probably not our favorite. We’ll throw them on to take the garbage out or go for a walk with the dog, but in terms of extended wear, we would rather leave them stuffed away in the dresser.

What about working out though? When it comes to sweaty cardio and muscle-training sessions, summer is the real deal, leaving us dripping after just a few minutes. Some pairs of shorts just aren’t made for it. They will soak through and rub at your inner thighs, chafing and riding up. We need a pair made to resist those common urges — and if we can wear them for lounging or even casual outings too, that’s even better!

Get the 90 Degree by Reflex Soft and Comfy Activewear Lounge Shorts for just $17 at Amazon! Get them as soon as May 29, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

These fan-favorite shorts are racking up thousands of reviews thanks to their impeccable design. These aren’t your average gym shorts, and you can see that even just from looking at photos online. They are not baggy, long and loose like mesh shorts, but they aren’t skin-tight like workout tights or biker shorts. They ride the line in the middle, creating a pulled-together look that’s nice enough to wear out!

This look is further enhanced by a mid-rise drawstring waist, pockets at the sides and cuffed hems, which emphasize a lifted effect that will flatter endlessly — complementing your figure and shaping to perfection!

As for feel, These number one bestselling shorts are made of a breathable, super lightweight fabric with moisture-wicking technology to keep you dry during intense workouts. This heather grey fabric has a four-way stretch to move with you, and it’s connected by interlocked seams, which are key for minimizing rubbing and chafing. They don’t ride up either!

For under $20, these shorts are a must for the hot summer season, whether you’re going for a run or hanging out in bed. Feel free to keep your old shorts for those quick errands, but honestly, once you own these, you’re pretty much always going to reach for them first!

