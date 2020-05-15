These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jean shorts are a summer fashion staple — period. But the problem with our beloved jean shorts rings true for all denim: Finding the right pair can be a difficult endeavor. As much as we wish it were true, the one-size-fits-all pants phenomenon popularized in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants doesn’t exist. Or at least, we thought it didn’t!

One pair of jeans will never fit every single person out there, but a specific style can certainly accommodate a wide range of body types! That’s what reviewers are saying about this pair of denim shorts that we spotted on Amazon. No matter which size shoppers purchase, they all seem to feel the same way about these shorts — they are obsessed!

Get the luvamia Women’s Mid Rise Shorts with free shipping for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 19, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

These stretchy denim shorts were made to effortlessly fit different sizes. Whether you have an hourglass figure, are more pear-shaped or simply curvy all over, these shorts are said to fit you like a glove! They have a generous amount of elastane in the fabric that provides ample stretch, which in turn helps these shorts accommodate any body type more comfortably.

They also come in a number of different colors, washes and styles. These shorts are generally cut mid-rise in the hip area, and have a choice of closures. There are classic zip-front and button fly styles, double button styles and plenty more if you want to change it up!

The majority of these shorts are frayed at the hem, giving them the ultimate vintage vibe. Some pairs have more distressing than others, so make your choice based on what you’re comfortable with. Shoppers say that these are their “favorite shorts” because they are “very comfortable,” and that they get “tons of compliments” while wearing them. In fact, customers who claim to avoid wearing shorts have found that these suit them perfectly! What more could you want from an essential item? We need to get our hands on a pair of these magical shorts before the summer months kick off!

