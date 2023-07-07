Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re not familiar with the “quiet luxury” trend, allow Us to explain. Picture a series of loud and in-your-face designer brand logos — and then imagine the exact opposite. That’s quiet luxury!

These pieces may be high-end, but logos are barely visible (or completely absent), and they tend to have a minimalist vibe which feels timeless. It actually makes more sense to invest in these items, because chances are you’ll be able to wear them for much longer without fear they will go out of style. We decided to embark on a hunt for some of these quiet luxury staples, but only shopped the sale section at Nordstrom so you can take advantage of some incredible steals. Score up to 70% off from our selection below!

Dresses

1. Snag this simple button-down short-sleeve shirtdress from Lafayette 148 in time to wear for the rest of the summer — 40% off!

2. The best dresses to invest in are flattering LBDs, like this style from Bottega Veneta which we’re totally obsessed with — 60% off!

3. Versace may be a fairly flashy brand, but this knit tank sweater dress oozes understated glamour — 60% off!

4. We are completely obsessed with the way this Veronica Beard wrap dress is designed — it will flatter tons of different body types — 30% off!

5. The coated denim material on this Rick Owens bodycon dress is designed to look like sleek leather, but is far more comfortable to wear — 70% off!

Denim

6. These jeans from PAIGE have a flare leg fit which feels relaxed, casual and elevated — 40% off!

7. If you prefer straight leg jeans, this pair from AG is ideal, and they come in a vintage-style dark wash — 20% off!

8. Bootcut jeans also boast a flattering fit, and this pair from Citizens of Humanity is our top pick — 40% off!

9. These rag & bone jeans offer a slightly different take on the fitted straight leg— 60% off!

10. But if you want to go for a traditional straight leg denim look, these Good American jeans are your best bet — 30% off!

Leather Handbags

11. This geometrical calfskin shoulder bag from The Attico is structured in a modern-yet-timeless fashion — 60% off!

12. Although this Alexander McQueen tote bag does have some logo stitching, it’s barely noticeable and super understated — 60% off!

13. If you’re a fan of ultra-sleek bags, you won’t find one better than this slim tote from Jil Sander — 40% off!

14. A carryall bag like this hobo shoulder purse from Coach will never go out of style — 30% off!

15. It doesn’t get much more minimalist than this MOWALOLA shoulder purse which is perfectly compact for nights out on the town — 40% off!

16. Shoppers adore how versatile and sophisticated this crossbody bag from Allsaints is — up to 30% off!

Shoes

17. These Vince slide sandals are outfitted with a kitten heel to give you a touch of comfortable height — up to 41% off!

18. This take on the retro ’90s platform slide sandal from Balenciaga is swoon-worthy— 50% off!

19. Leather block heel sandals like this pair from Stuart Weitzman are a must-have everyday staple for the summer — 30% off!

20. Mules as sleek and simple as this pair from Franco Sarto are ideal for both professional and casual ensembles — 23% off!

21. Loafers are another classic shoe which any sophisticated closet needs, and this heeled pair from Aquatalia is one of our favorites — up to 50% off!

