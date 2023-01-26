21 Quiet Luxury Fashion Finds for a Timeless Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we love keeping up with fun fashion trends, stocking our closet with colorful accessories and bold prints, we also heavily recognize the importance of owning timeless, high-quality pieces that we can rely on day after day — year after year.

We’re talking about quiet luxury finds. What is quiet luxury, exactly? Quiet luxury fashion comes from designer brands, but you might not know it upon first or even fifth glance. Quiet luxury pieces don’t have monogram logos all over them screaming their brand name. They’re more unassuming, versatile, sophisticated and beautifully tailored. They’re pieces you can wear together or to mix with those bolder, trendy picks to balance out your outfit. See and shop 21 of our favorite examples of the moment below!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: There are button-up shirts, and then there are Alice + Olivia button-up shirts. This softly-striped find’s flowy fit and raglan puff sleeves are so effortlessly stylish. Grab it from Saks Fifth Avenue!

2. We Also Love: One thing you’ll never regret upgrading is your T-shirt collection. This Victoria Beckham white T-shirt from Nordstrom is made of organic cotton and has a unique gentle drape to make it subtly stand out!

3. We Can’t Forget: Simplicity at its absolute finest! This Zimmermann tank has flattering ribbing and even a light sheen. On sale at Saks!

Sweaters

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Pullover cashmere sweaters are a quiet luxury must — especially pieces like State Cashmere sweater. Add to your Amazon cart!

5. We Also Love: Love the oversized look but want an elevated take on it? This Lafayette 148 New York sweater from Nordstrom has a stunning look — and the interior is made of silk!

6. We Can’t Forget: Looking for a cardigan? Few things are softer and chicer than this Barefoot Dreams cardigan from Saks!

Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Sometimes, keeping it simple is the key to a stylish outfit. This Italian-cotton jersey midi dress by The Row is an indisputable winner in both black and white! Available at Nordstrom!

8. We Also Love: Need something you can wear to a wedding or to a fancy dinner? Check out this one-shoulder Norma Kamali dress from Revolve!

9. We Can’t Forget: A beautiful choice that can be worn throughout the year, this Toccin turtleneck dress from Saks is made of a cotton/wood blend and even has convertible styling thanks to the self-tie front!

Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Sweatpants are known as casual pieces, but grabbing a pair from a brand like Cozy Earth will totally change your life! At Nordstrom!

11. We Also Love: Whether you wear them with a button-up shirt or even a crop top, these Bardot pants from Revolve will be the foundation of countless outfits!

12. We Can’t Forget: These silky, stretchy Theory pants from Saks have a slight crop, slash pockets and even an elasticized waistband!

Coats and Jackets

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Just imagine how your friends will react when you tell them about the major deal you got on this wool-blend wrap Tahari coat from Amazon!

14. We Also Love: We can’t let you leave this list without a link to a versatile blazer like this Max Mara virgin wool blazer from Nordstrom!

15. We Can’t Forget: For a different outerwear vibe that lets you layer even in the warm weather, definitely check out this sheer, 100% silk St. John wrap!

Handbags

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Love your canvas tote? Try upgrading to this Onia linen knit tote from Revolve to elevate the look!

17. We Also Love: If you’re less drawn to the famous C monogram prints, you might fall totally in love with this pebble leather Coach shoulder bag instead!

18. We Can’t Forget: The mix of suede and leather on this Rag & Bone crossbody is magical. Check it out at Revolve!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: A nude block heel you can dress up or dress down with ease, you’ll reach for this Anne Klein heel from Amazon over and over again!

20. We Also Love: Mary Jane flats scream quiet luxury to Us. We’re obsessed with this Sam Edelman pair, also available at Amazon!

21. We Can’t Forget: Shopping for warm weather? Grab a pair of these TKEES leather sandals from Saks. Minimal fashion done right!

