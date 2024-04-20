This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Once the summer rolls around, shorts are our go-to bottoms — but not all of Us are excited to wear them. Shorts mean that you’re showing a lot more leg, so you want to make sure you feel confident. No one should be deterred from slipping into shorts, which is why we found a slew of styles that will heat up your closet this season!

We found short-shorts and longer-length picks that are all seriously stylish and flattering — and even some skorts too. After all, the ’90s are back in the big way. Whichever type you’re looking for, we have the exact pair waiting for you to pick up in our selection below!

19 Flattering Shorts We’re Rocking This Summer

Short Shorts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These paper-bag style denim shorts from Plaid&Plain have the ultimate loose pant leg and cinched waist design to make them a summer smash — starting at $23 on Amazon!

2. We Also Love: These corduroy shorts are stretchy and comfy enough for any spring event — $66 at Nordstrom!

3. We Can’t Forget: Shoppers say they’re obsessed with how flowy and flouncy the pant legs are on these shorts — $49 at Lulus!

4. Top Casual Pick: These ANFTFH lightweight shorts are ideal for weekends and beach days, and they come in so many colors and styles — starting at $24 on Amazon!

5. Best Dressy Short: These Verdusa pleated wide-leg shorts are excellent for creating fun going-out looks — starting at $25 on Amazon!

6. Top Breathable Pick: For those who are active and need an airy option, these Zella crinkle shorts are right up your alley — $55 at Nordstrom!

Longer Length Shorts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: You can style these long Bermuda shorts from The Drop for both work and play — $35 on Amazon!

8. We Also Love: For those who need a casual, elevated vibe, these Wayf pleated shorts are effortless and minimal — $75 at Nordstrom!

9. We Can’t Forget: The wider pant legs on these long walking shorts from The Drop help make them incredibly chic — $45 at Nordstrom!

10. Best Classic Denim Style: These mid thigh cutoff denim shorts are perfect and pair well with T-shirts and sneakers — $70 at Nordstrom!

11. Favorite Lightweight Pick: These shorts from The Drop are made from high-quality linen that’s endlessly comfortable and breezy — $45 on Amazon!

12. Splurge Shorts Pick: These high waist baggy long denim shorts have a modern, chic vibe that works with heels and a flouncy blouse — $218 at Nordstrom!

Skorts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Tons of reviewers say when they wear this belted plaid skort, they collect countless compliments — $44 at Lulus!

14. We Also Love: This high waist skort is minimal and has the cutest bows for added eye-catching elements — $42 at Nordstrom!

15. We Can’t Forget: These FRTROIN shorts are made with a wrap layer to evoke the miniskirt vibes — $34 on Amazon!

16. Top Micro Pick: If you prefer an elegant moment, this pleated miniskort will help you lean into the tennis core trend easily — $70 at Nordstrom!

17. Best Beachy Pick: We plan on wearing this Free People skort whenever we want to create a boho-chic ensemble — $88 at Revolve!

18. Splurge Skort Pick: This faux wrap miniskort is sophisticated and timeless — $90 at Nordstrom!

19. Also: This pleated check skort exudes schoolgirl energy — $90 at Nordstrom!

Looking for more? Check out our other recommended picks below:

