This Ruched Dress Might Just Turn You Into a Bodycon Person

When we’re dress shopping, we often tend to focus on flowier fits that don’t cling too tightly or show off too much of our figure. Yes, we love the look of flowy dresses and will always shop for them, but the question is, are we looking at them as our only option? Are we cutting other dress types out of our lives because we think we can’t wear them?

For many of us, the answer is yes. We see the word “bodycon” and we instantly think, “no,” before we even see the piece. But would this many Amazon reviewers leave this dress so many five-star ratings if it didn’t look amazing on tons and tons of different people? We’re serious when we say this might just be the dress to turn you into the bodycon person you never thought you’d be!

Get the Wenrine Ribbed Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress (originally $37) now starting at just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a ribbed, stretchy dress that’s soft and actually comfortable to wear, so it already earns points in that regard. It’s a mini, so it hits around mid-thigh, and it has a high crew neckline with a racerback design. It’s sleeveless too, making it exactly the right choice for hot summer weather. But what makes it such a confidence-booster?

The ruching at the sides of this dress make a huge difference, taking this piece from not even being an option to possibly becoming one of your favorite items in your wardrobe. The ruching causes the fabric to gather across your mid-section and even down over the legs, in both front and back, for a mega-flattering effect. You’ll be loving what you see in the mirror. Where have you been hiding that body-ody-ody?

The crew neck version of this dress comes in 19 solid colors, giving you so many different options to choose from. You’ll also find another 14 options on the same page with a scoop neckline instead. That’s 33 options overall!

Whether you’re wearing this dress with strappy heels to the club, dressing it down with a denim jacket and sneakers or going for something in between with a leather shacket and booties, we just know it’s going to change the game for you!

