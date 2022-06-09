This Lightweight Jumpsuit Is Destined to Become a Summer Smash

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t have to explain why we adore jumpsuits as much as we do — because chances are, you’re obsessed with them for the exact same reasons as Us! They’re comfortable, flattering and don’t take a ton of time to put together. That said, what we do want to talk about is what makes one jumpsuit superior to all the rest.

Many jumpsuits we like wearing in the summer tend to look the same, so what makes a particular piece feel more special is the quality of the material it’s made from and how it makes Us feel while wearing it. According to reviewers, this jumpsuit from ANRABESS has all of those boxes checked — and even some extras to sweeten the deal!

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Spaghetti Strap Tie Back Jumpsuit for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2022, but are subject to change.



Wide-leg styles like this one are arguably the most comfortable and universally flattering jumpsuits you can buy. This one has a fitted top which gives off empire waist vibes, and flowy pant legs that graze the top of the ankles. It’s held up with spaghetti straps that appear super dainty and create a square neckline style.

But our favorite part of this jumpsuit has to be the back! You can adjust the fit around the bust by using the two fabric pieces, which can be tied into a bow. This detail also makes the back dip lower and creates another small cutout right underneath the bow. It’s a truly stunning aesthetic that we’re obsessed with!

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Spaghetti Strap Tie Back Jumpsuit for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you’re worried about not being able to score this jumpsuit in your go-to color, fear not — because there are a slew of shades to choose from! We counted 20 different options, ranging from your typical neutral picks to brighter hues, such yellow, teal and rose pink. Reviewers say this jumpsuit fits true to size, so pick out your favorite color, order the size you normally do and get ready to live out the summer in this gorgeous ensemble. Fashion win!

See it: Get the ANRABESS Women’s Spaghetti Strap Tie Back Jumpsuit for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ANRABESS and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Looking for more? Check out our other recommended picks below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!