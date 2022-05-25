Take Things Off the Shoulder With This Top — Kristin Cavallari Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes it takes seemingly the simplest thing to upgrade everything — and that’s certainly the case when it comes to our wardrobe. A solid top, even, can transform your whole closet. It can’t just be any top though. Going simple means that every little detail, angle and stitch matters.

Take a cue from fashion icon Kristin Cavallari, whose everyday style continues to inspire Us. We’re so grateful for every selfie she takes and Instagram Story she posts, because it just means we’re about to confidently make some serious style purchases!

Get the HUHOT Basic Short-Sleeve Off-Shoulder Crop Top for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Cavallari recently posted a Story wearing her own solid top in black, with short sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline. So what did we do? We zipped right on over to Amazon and got searching. We soon found this HUHOT top with the same look, a low price and a huge number of reviews!

This top is fitted, the short sleeves fitted as well, and it’s cropped, making it perfect for wearing in the summer, especially with high-waisted shorts or skirts. It will obviously be just as great in the cooler weather as well with jeans or even to dress up a pair of sweatpants or joggers!

This top, which is also available in white — as well as long-sleeve variations — just lends itself to so many looks and accessories. Cavallari wore hers with layered gold jewelry, a signature of hers — but we can totally see it with a cool chain choker as well, or a silky neckerchief. And we’re just getting started!

This top can go in so many different directions. You can keep things totally casual with denim and a baseball cap, or dress it up with a long skirt and heels. Go minimal, go bold — do whatever you feel is right for your personal style. That’s how you’ll guarantee you’ll always look and feel your best!

