It’s no secret that the shape and fullness of your eyebrows can change your entire look. Of course, TV star and beauty entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari knows that. When it comes to a natural yet full and fluffy brow, few do it better — if any!

One reason we love Cavallari is that she’s very open about what types of products she uses to enhance her already noteworthy natural beauty. When we need some makeup inspiration, we look at her newest photos and start digging through recommendations she’s given in the past as well. She’s why we still can’t get enough of this eyebrow pencil!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Brow Lift Refillable Eyebrow Pencil for just $25 at Nordstrom! Refills also available!

In an interview with Glamour in 2021, Cavallari named this Brow Lift pencil as one of three products she’d choose if she could only use three for the rest of her life. “I really like the Charlotte Tilbury Brow Lift Eyebrow Pencil in taupe, which I recently discovered,” she said. “It blends easily with the brush that’s on there and is the perfect color for me.“

This is a cream-wax pencil, the softer formulation offering a smoother application so you don’t have to scrape and irritate your skin to see some pigment. The pencil has an angled tip too, making it easier to achieve natural-looking strokes, one by one. This pencil is dual-sided as well, so as Cavallari mentioned, you can use the brush on the other side to blend!

This refillable eyebrow pencil is a must for not only filling in brows, but adding shape and structure as well. If you want a fluffy, feathery yet fixed-in-place look, then this is the product for you. It claims to be smudge-proof, humidity-proof and sweat-resistant for up to 16 hours!

This brow pencil even contains vitamin E to condition and hydrate your brows so they really do look their best. The formula is free of sulfates and parabens too, and it’s cruelty-free! Of course, there are numerous shades available as well so you can find the best match for you.

To use this pencil, brush your brows upward, fill in any sparse spots and then brush upwards and outward for a more natural shape, angling any edges as you see fit. Just this one tool required. Easy!

