Sunbathe Like Kristin Cavallari in This $28 Belted One-Piece Swimsuit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Searching for a new swimsuit? We’re always keeping an eye out for swimwear that will make us feel confident, powerful and comfortable, whether we’re tanning in a lounge chair on the beach or winning a cannonball contest at the pool. We know shopping for swimwear can be a sensitive undertaking, but that’s why we’re here to make things a little easier for you.

For inspiration, we turned to fashion icon Kristin Cavallari, who’s definitely taking advantage of the hot weather every chance she gets. She recently posted a selfie wearing a swimsuit while sunbathing outside, writing, “Where I’ll be until October.” We want in on that — especially if it means we get to wear swimsuits like hers!

Get the TSMEZA One-Piece Belt Swimsuit for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Cavallari wore a textured black one-piece swimsuit with a scoop neckline and a belt around the waist accented with an O-ring buckle. We needed a similar bathing suit for ourselves ASAP, and we found one waiting for us at Amazon. This swimsuit is super similar to Cavallari’s and even has a couple of extra details we adore even more!

This swimsuit comes in black and is ribbed for stretchy and flattering comfort. It has that scoop neckline, as well as a square back, and a wide belt around the waist, loops holding it in place, coming together at the O-ring belt buckle in front. Nailed the look! But can we take a second to appreciate those straps? Tie-straps are super cute and very in right now, but we also love them because they make your swimsuit adjustable so you can get the perfect fit!

Get the TSMEZA One-Piece Belt Swimsuit for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Love the black but want more? If you’re going on a multi-day vacation or simply have a lot of sunbathing time on the schedule for this summer, it only makes sense to stock up. Good thing this one-piece comes in five other colors as well! Grab it in a bright green, a powerful red, a sunny yellow or either available shade of blue (or both)!

Get the TSMEZA One-Piece Belt Swimsuit for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more one-piece swimsuits here and check out all women’s swimwear at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more swimwear? Check out more of our recommended picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!