This Slimming Swimsuit Has Mesh in All the Right Places

It’s fairly simple to find the right dresses and tops to add to our summer wardrobe, but swimsuits are a totally different story. Showing more of our skin makes many of Us feel vulnerable, so we want to make sure we wear styles that boost our confidence as much as possible! For a more modest look, a one-piece is definitely the way to go — and we embarked on a shopping trip to find suits we think will be the most flattering.

We know what to look out for when we shop for swimsuits online. Not being able to see or try them on in person is a disadvantage, which is why we always have a checklist at the ready. Currently, our arrows are pointed toward this incredible one-piece from CUPSHE! Shoppers are already dubbing it a hot commodity for the summer, and we have the scoop on why it’s one of our top swimwear choices.

Get the CUPSHE Women’s Wrapped Mesh Tummy Control Bathing Suit for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This one-piece was designed to help slim out your figure thanks to a slew of key details. The wrap style of the top draws the eye toward the waist and may help to cinch you in, which is dramatically enhanced by the mesh paneling! We adore that these see-through areas break up the suit and give it more of a two-piece vibe, while still streamlining your figure with flattering tummy control.

The straps on this one-piece are adjustable, and there’s also a hook clasp in the back so you achieve the fit that’s most suitable for your bust — which is ideal if you’re worried about feeling supported and secure. We’re particularly infatuated with the black version of this swimsuit, but if you prefer a brighter vibe, there’s a green option that also has a fun tropical print! The classic style of this one-piece is exactly what we need for a beach or pool this summer, and the healthy dose of confidence it can help provide is the cherry on top. Let’s dive in!

