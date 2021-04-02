The Best Flattering and Slimming Swimsuits for Spring and Summer 2021

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who’s feeling completely 100% ready for swimsuit season? Let’s hear it! Okay, so maybe there isn’t a crowd roaring “Me!” back at Us. We always feel excited for the season itself and the concept of hitting up the beach and pool, splashing in the water and getting our tan on — but when it comes to actually putting on that bathing suit again for the first time since last summer? That’s where the fear and low self-esteem can start to trickle in.

We wanted to put together a list of different types of swimsuits for various body types, style preferences and needs so that everyone can feel confident in their swimsuits for 2021. We picked out flattering swimwear from all across the internet — and to suit all different budgets — that will accentuate all of the things you love about your figure!

Our Favorite Flattering Swimsuit

Wrap dresses and tops are some of the most flattering pieces out there, so why not take that style and make it swimwear? That’s what CUPSHE did with this fan-favorite wrap one-piece! The tie helps cinch your waist while the high-rise bottom portion flatters your figure even further!

Get the CUPSHE One-Piece Wrap Color-Block Tie Bathing Suit starting at just $28 at Amazon!

Types of Flattering Swimwear

Here are a few examples of things we looked for when searching for the most flattering swimwear out there:

Color-block styles: Color-blocking can help draw attention to certain parts of the body and away from others!

Tummy-control styles: They’re mostly self-explanatory, but tummy-control swimsuits often have a hidden panel or use special material to keep you looking and feeling fit.

High-rise bikinis: A high-rise bottom can do wonders for the waistline!

Different body types: Plus size? Big or small chest? Hourglass shape? Pear shape? Everyone deserves a swimsuit they can feel confident in!

11 More of the Best Slimming Swimsuits for 2021

Riot Swim Maddox One-Piece

This one-piece is perfect for anyone who wants to elongate their legs and cinch their silhouette!

This one-piece swimsuit has got it all going on. A trendy, summery green shade, a tie at the waist, super high-cut legs for a model-like look and a cool one-shoulder style!

Get the Riot Swim Maddox One Piece for $91 at Revolve!

Sovoyontee Plus-Size Bikini

This plus-size bikini proves that every body is a beach body!

This is seriously one of the most stunning swimsuit sets ever. The chest and torso ties? The ruffles? The high-rise bottoms? The color and pattern options? The price? We’re obsessed! It’s bound to make a splash on the beach and on your social media channels. Next stop, influencer partnerships!

Get the Sovoyontee Plus-Size Bikini for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Becca Wanderlust One-Piece Swimsuit

This swimsuit is for anyone who wants to make a fashion statement!

This swimsuit is something else — and we want a lot of that something. The lace design is unique, the plunging neckline is perfectly constructed and the seams all lead your eye to the narrowest part of the waist!

Get the Becca Wanderlust One-Piece Swimsuit for $118 at Nordstrom!

COCOPEAR One-Piece Swimdress

This swimdress is for anyone looking for a little extra coverage around the booty and upper thighs!

Want to cover up a little more without looking out of place or like you’re trying too hard to cover up? A swimdress like this is the way to go with its flowy bottom and structured top!

Get the COCOPEAR One-Piece Swimdress for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Frankies Bikinis Marie Ribbed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

We love this suit for anyone with a smaller chest who wants to accentuate their bust a little!

This swimsuit from celebrity-favorite brand Frankies Bikinis has underwire cups to highlight the chest, while the ribbed fabric helps shield any insecurities — and is super stretchy and comfy!

Get the Marie Ribbed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit for $190 at Frankies Bikinis!

Miraclesuit Illusionist Crossover One-Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece is perfect for anyone who really wants that hourglass figure while also wearing an eye-catching design!

Miraclesuit is always top-notch if you’re looking for a slimming swimsuit. This one starts at size 8 and goes up to 16. It has lightweight mesh inserts for a stylish accent, plus Miratex fabric to firm, hold and shape!

Get the Miraclesuit Illusionist Crossover One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $164) for just $123 at Nordstrom!

Joyaria Ruched Tankini

If you’re looking for a tankini so you can get that two-piece vibe without baring it all, this is the suit for you!

This Joyaria tankini had so much thought put into its design. Not only does it feature ruching on both the top and bottom, but it also has a tummy-control mesh lining and side panels that really help complement your figure!

Get the Joyaria Ruched Tankini for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Smart & Sexy Women’s Full-Busted Bikini Top

This bikini top is great for anyone with a fuller bust who needs extra support!

With lined cups, underwire support and a double G-hook in back, this bikini top is great for if you need extra support up top. It also has a longer-line fit, which flatters the body as the hem comes down to the narrowest part of the waist. Pair with any bottoms!

Get the Smart & Sexy Women’s Full-Busted Supportive Underwire Swimsuit Bikini Top starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Tommy Hilfiger Solid Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

This one is for the designer lover who likes wearing brand names — and for good reason!

This Tommy Hilfiger one-piece has a plunging halter neckline and built-in tummy control that no one will know exists but you. It’s a great way to wear a solid if you typically stick to busier patterns!

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Solid Halter One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $98) for just $69 with code VIP at Macy’s for a limited time!

COCOSHIP Long Sleeve Swimsuit

This two-piece swim set is for surfers, anyone heading into freezing cold water, anyone looking to avoid shoulder sunburn or anyone who just wants their arms covered up!

This popular swimsuit is like a bikini’s cousin. It has a high-rise bottom with ruching for an extra-flattering look, but instead of a triangle top, it’s a rash guard, so it looks more like a cropped, fitted, long-sleeve tee. The stripes also have a slimming effect!

Get the COCOSHIP Long Sleeve Swim Shirt Rash Guard Top High Waist Swimsuit for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

SweatyRocks One-Piece Monokini Swimsuit

This monokini is for anyone who’s not sure if they want to go full bikini or stick to one-pieces. You get the best of both worlds — plus color-blocking!

How cute is this color-blocked monokini? It has a cutout, but only on the upper stomach, so you can still show some skin without worrying about hiking the bottoms back up over your hips or anything. The tie at the chest is adorable too!

Get the SweatyRocks One-Piece Monokini Swimsuit starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

