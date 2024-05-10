Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you’re on your fifth or sixth day of unwashed hair, it seems like nothing can revive your style. By that point, oil and grease have probably taken over, your hair is covered in product, or your scalp is itchy and uncomfortable. What if there were an easy way to bring your mane back to life enough to hold you over until you can wash your hair? There is, thanks to Amika.

Head over to Sephora to snatch up the Amika Perk Up Ultra Oil Control Dry Shampoo for just $30, which is an extra-strength formula created for extra oily scalps. Clinically shwon to help remove oil so your hair feels lightweight, airy, and healthy again, it’s an easy way to refresh your mane and feel like yourself again, at least temporarily, until you have time for or can get to a shower. And any amount of time when you can get a reprieve from oily hair is great.

This Amika dry shampoo contains several clean, plant-based ingredients that help clean your hair the way that actually shampooing might, including tapioca starch, bamboo stem extract, and rosebay flower extract, all of which work together to absorb oil, sweat, and sebum and remove odor from your scalp. The result is a great-smelling head of hair that no one has to know hasn’t been washed in a few days.

Whether you need a product that can clean your hair without leaving a white cast or your usual dry shampoo isn’t getting the job done, it’s time for an upgrade. Get healthier-looking hair even when you can’t shower with this do-it-all dry shampoo. You’ll be glad you gave it a try when your oily roots are virtually undetectable.

