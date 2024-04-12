Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dry shampoo is such an important part of a morning routine if you don’t like to or can’t wash your hair often. With a few sprays from your handy aerosol can, you can revitalize your hair, even if it’s been quite a few days since you showered. And it’s also great to spray on when you’ve just had a run or physically exerted yourself. But it does have its pros and cons, too. Some dry shampoos leave a white cast, and others can’t absorb all of the oil in your hair. Others don’t last long enough. That’s why the latest evolution in dry shampoo science is such an impressive achievement.

Meet the K18 Biomimetic Hairscience AirWash Dry Shampoo. Its $48 price tag may seem exorbitant, but that’s because you’ve not seen how transformative it is for dry shampoo. The non-aerosol dry shampoo goes on like spraying water on your hair, and K18 promises there will be no white cast even if it dry as it works to eliminate odors, cut down oil, and continue working up to three more days.

Get the K18 Biomimetic Hairscience AirWash Dry Shampoo for just $48 at Sephora!

Using its special type of biotechnology, it works to trap and get rid of any odor-causing molecules to eliminate it all entirely instead of covering it. It also doesn’t add any buildup to your hair and doesn’t leave any sort of gritty, powdery residue. All you have to do is spray the wet dry shampoo all over and run your hair through your fingers. As it dries, you can fluff up your hair and watch it go to work.

The results must be seen to be believed. Buyers love this “amazing” dry shampoo for how it can completely transform your greasy hair into a fresh blowout in minutes. It can’t work miracles, but if you’ve been a faithful dry shampoo user for most of your life, you’ll notice a significant difference between this one and all the others on the market.

Can’t wait to give this new advancement in dry shampoo a try? Head on over to Sephora and snag yours now. It’s well worth the cash, we promise.