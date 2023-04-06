This Dry Shampoo Is Specifically Made for Lighter Hair Tones

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dry shampoos are our saving grace when we’re in between hair washes, and we commonly see products touting themselves to be completely invisible once sprayed on. That’s more of an issue for darker hair colors as opposed to lighter ones, but is there a dry shampoo that’s better suited for blondes? We just discovered the answer is a resounding “yes, absolutely”!

This dry shampoo from Moroccanoil is specifically designed for silver, platinum and blonde hair colors, and reviewers say it’s their absolute favorite one they have tried. It comes highly recommended, and if you’re wondering what makes it so special for these specific hues, we have all of the details you need to know below!

Get the Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones for prices starting at $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

This dry shampoo utilizes ultra-fine rice starches to help absorb excess oil and make your hair appear less greasy, but it offers some nourishing components as well. Rather than making your hair feel stiff and dry, it uses argan oil to give your locks a dose of added softness. It also helps to protect against UV damage, which is particularly of importance in the summertime. Plenty of dry shampoos achieve the same result as this option, but it’s the super subtle violet undertones which allows this pick to stand out from the pack!

Get the Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones for prices starting at $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

If you have blonde hair, you know using a purple shampoo may help cancel out any brassiness exuding from your follicles. It’s a safe way to maintain your hair’s shade before you’re ready to hit the salon for a color touch-up, and using this dry shampoo can make that happen if it’s not a wash day! Reviewers say this is the only dry shampoo they use and can’t recommend it enough for anyone who identifies as a blonde. Honestly, we never take our hair color into account while shopping for a dry shampoo, but clearly it makes a difference. It should come as no surprise that Moroccanoil is at the forefront of haircare, and it looks like the cult-favorite brand has effortlessly nailed it once again.

See it: Get the Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones for prices starting at $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Moroccanoil and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!