Shed Dead Skin! This Ultra-Fine Face Scrub Is Honestly Extraordinary

Dry skin can be so frustrating — especially when you have a combination complexion. It’s not easy finding a product that not only works for one concern but doesn’t cause others to flare up. Products for dry skin might be too heavy for oily or sensitive skin, but products for oily skin might be too drying.

So, is there a product that can slough away dry, dead skin cells, keep shine at bay and purify the skin without stripping or irritating it? And can it actually be affordable? We wouldn’t be here if there weren’t. We’re here to show you this scrub from La Roche-Posay!

Get the La Roche-Posay Ultra-Fine Scrub for Sensitive Skin for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This isn’t the type of scrub that’s filled with giant, skin-damaging beads. Say no to sandpaper scrubs! Say yes to the ultra-fine pumice particles in this refreshing, water-gel scrub. It’s made specifically to work for sensitive skin, gently exfoliating without upsetting your skin’s pH balance!

Apart from the pumice particles, this scrub contains three key ingredients to help smooth, purify and clarify skin. Perlite powders are included to help absorb excess oil and reduce the appearance of shine, while glycerin, a popular humectant, is added in to keep skin hydrated. You’ll also find La Roche-Posay’s famous Thermal Spring Water in the mix, which is rich in selenium. Selenium “possesses a superior antioxidant and detoxifying effect on the skin.” (National Library of Medicine)

As with everything from La Roche-Posay, this scrub is dermatologist-tested and allergy-tested, non-comedogenic and free of fragrance. It’s also soap-free, alcohol-free and fragrance-free. Your skin’s natural moisture barrier will thank you!

Remember, face scrubs can be fantastic — but try limiting your use of this one to two to three times a week for best results. Take a small amount and massage it all over wet skin using your fingers, avoiding the eye area. Rinse and follow up with the rest of your skincare routine now that all of that pesky dead skin is out of the way!

