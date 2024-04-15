Your account
This Viral Dry Shampoo Powder Absorbs Oil When You're on the Go

Dry Hair Shampoo Powder
Photo by Nenad Stojnev/Getty Images

There’s nothing like taking a bathroom break during a weekend brunch date and realizing your hair looks greasy and oily when you look in the mirror. We’d love to keep full-size products on hand just in case a hair emergency strikes while we’re on the go, but it’s just not practical. Thankfully, that’s where dry shampoo powder comes in. It’s compact enough to fit in a sleek shoulder bag and powerful enough to absorb oil without leaving behind any residue.

If you’re on the hunt for a new dry shampoo powder, you’ll want to grab The Rootist Dry Shampoo Powder. For just $26, this viral talc-free dry shampoo leaves hair clean and refreshed after you’ve worked up a sweat. It’s suitable for straight, wavy, curly and coily hair textures. Best of all? It delivers hold and helps extend your desired hairstyles. The fermented powder balances the scalp and promotes anchored roots. Plus, magnesium carbonate absorbs excess oil and allantoin to soothe and nourish the scalp.

 

If you have a sensitive scalp, you’re in luck. This powder is made free of harmful ingredients like parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, mineral oil, and so many others. Sephora designated The Rootist’s Dry Shampoo Powder a Clean + Planet Aware product, highlighting The Rootist’s commitment to sustainable ingredients, sourcing packaging, and consumer transparency.

This powder shampoo is so easy to use. Pull down the sleeve, tap the brush directly onto the roots wherever the hair needs refreshing, and massage the powder into the scalp with your fingers. That’s literally. To clean the brush, spray with makeup brush cleaning spray. Don’t submerge the brush in soapy water. It will loosen the bristles and ultimately make them fall out.

Whether you have fine, medium, or thick hair, you can refresh your hair with the help of this dry shampoo powder.

