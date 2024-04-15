Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing like taking a bathroom break during a weekend brunch date and realizing your hair looks greasy and oily when you look in the mirror. We’d love to keep full-size products on hand just in case a hair emergency strikes while we’re on the go, but it’s just not practical. Thankfully, that’s where dry shampoo powder comes in. It’s compact enough to fit in a sleek shoulder bag and powerful enough to absorb oil without leaving behind any residue.

If you’re on the hunt for a new dry shampoo powder, you’ll want to grab The Rootist Dry Shampoo Powder. For just $26, this viral talc-free dry shampoo leaves hair clean and refreshed after you’ve worked up a sweat. It’s suitable for straight, wavy, curly and coily hair textures. Best of all? It delivers hold and helps extend your desired hairstyles. The fermented powder balances the scalp and promotes anchored roots. Plus, magnesium carbonate absorbs excess oil and allantoin to soothe and nourish the scalp.

Get The Rootist Dry Shampoo Powder for just $26 at Sephora!

If you have a sensitive scalp, you’re in luck. This powder is made free of harmful ingredients like parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, mineral oil, and so many others. Sephora designated The Rootist’s Dry Shampoo Powder a Clean + Planet Aware product, highlighting The Rootist’s commitment to sustainable ingredients, sourcing packaging, and consumer transparency.

This powder shampoo is so easy to use. Pull down the sleeve, tap the brush directly onto the roots wherever the hair needs refreshing, and massage the powder into the scalp with your fingers. That’s literally. To clean the brush, spray with makeup brush cleaning spray. Don’t submerge the brush in soapy water. It will loosen the bristles and ultimately make them fall out.

Whether you have fine, medium, or thick hair, you can refresh your hair with the help of this dry shampoo powder.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get The Rootist Dry Shampoo Powder for just $26 at Sephora!