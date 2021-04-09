21 Flattering Black Bathing Suits That Will Never Go Out of Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black is the one color we can always count on. It’s pretty much a guarantee that any piece of black clothing will look chic, sophisticated and help give Us a sleek, slim silhouette. Naturally, when we shop for new bathing suits ahead of each summer, we always love to pick up at least one option in a black hue!

A black swimsuit will simply be forever stylish, so we rounded up our 21 favorites to get you sorted for the summer season! Whether you’re in the market for a one-piece, a bikini or a tummy-control pick, there’s bound to be one that’s perfect for you!

21 Best Timeless and Classic Black Bathing Suits on Amazon

One-Piece Swimsuits

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This bestselling one-piece from Hilor gets top honors from Us! It has the most stunning halter neckline and mesh cutouts.

2. We Also Love: If you’re looking for a tiny pop of color on your black swimsuit, this one-piece from CUPSHE has floral touches that brighten it up!

3. We Also Love: Another great one-piece from CUPSHE features a plunging V-neckline that’s trimmed with lace.

4. We Also Love: For an even more modest look, this halter-style one-piece from I2CRAZY has a mesh cutout that shows just a touch of skin!

5. We Also Love: The ruffle one-shoulder neckline on this suit from Hilor is another example of a timeless swim look.

6. We Also Love: Another great swimsuit trend that we’re seeing this year is the strappy look, and this one-piece from SweatyRocks nails it!

Two-Piece Bikinis

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We love a classic string bikini! When you buy one in black like this version from Suvimuga, it’s always going to look good — period.

8. We Also Love: One of our favorite swimsuit trends is the smocked look, just like this bandeau bikini set from Aleumdr!

9. We Also Love: This bikini from CUPSHE may not be fully black, but the black-and-white stripes are just as timeless and flattering!

10. We Also Love: A monokini isn’t exactly a two-piece, but this version from Meyeeka offers the bikini aesthetic in a more structured fashion!

11. We Also Love: The love we have for this MOOSLOVER bikini is next level! The one-shoulder top paired with the high-waisted bottoms is breathtaking.

Tummy-Control Bathing Suits

12. Our Absolute Favorite: This one-piece suit from Smismivo has a glam retro look and ruching in all the right places — classic!

13. We Also Love: Ruching is always key when shopping for tummy-control swimsuits, and the high-waisted bottoms on this bikini from SUUKSESS definitely provide that slimming effect!

14. We Also Love: This ruched one-piece from RXRXCOCO has a plunging halter neckline that will accentuate your curves!

15. We Also Love: The high-waisted bottoms on this bikini from Tempt Me have similar ruching, and the matching top looks like it came from the ’50s!

16. We Also Love: This one-piece suit from Smismivo is a surprise strapless moment, and it has ruching all over that helps shape your body fabulously!

Tankini Swimsuits

17. Our Absolute Favorite: This set from American Trends comes with a pair of high-waisted bottoms and a ruffle bikini top. Magical!

18. We Also Love: You can’t go wrong with a full-on tankini look, like this set from Holipick!

19. We Also Love: This sporty tankini set from Century Star includes a loose top and a pair of basic bikini bottoms — ideal for beach volleyball!

20. We Also Love: Tankinis don’t just come in tank top form! This set from Catalina features a beautiful strapless top that’s incredibly elegant.

21. We Also Love: This tankini set from Pengzitou actually comes with an adorable mini skirt that shoppers are obsessed with, plus some fun colorful trim alone the hems!

