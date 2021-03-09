21 Spring Skirts That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are — All Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While the fall season is all about sweater weather, spring is the time to celebrate skirts! After a freezing few months, our legs deserve to shine in some of the most popular skirt styles on the market.

We may have a few go-to options in our closets, but we’re in the mood for more. Interested? We’ve rounded up our favorite finds from Amazon, and they’re all under $50. Best of all, these budget-friendly beauties look far more expensive than their current price tags. Get into the swing of spring with these chic skirts below!

21 Best Spring-Ready Skirts On Amazon

Mini Skirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This faux-suede skirt from katiewens makes a major statement — if you love taking risks with your style, this garment is made for you!

2. We Also Love: This ribbed knit skirt from SheIn is ultra-comfortable and cozy, and you can dress it up or down to fit your aesthetic!

3. We Also Love: A throwback ’90s moment is always fun to rock, and this preppy plaid skirt from SweatyRocks nails it.

Maxi Skirts

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This ruffle polka-dot maxi from Exlura is one of Amazon’s all-time bestsellers, and it’s the ultimate everyday skirt for a feminine feel.

5. We Also Love: If you want your maxi skirt to be dramatic, this version from L’VOW is our top pick. It’s a full skirt with different layers that will make you want to twirl all day!

6. We Also Love: This Lock and Love maxi is essentially yoga pants in skirt form. The material is super stretchy, and we love the casual fold-over waist!

Wrap Skirts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We adore the different colors and prints that this wrap mini from ChainJoy comes in, and the ruffle detail on the hem gives it a sweet touch!

8. We Also Love: The high-low style on this midi wrap skirt from SheIn shows the perfect amount of skin.

9. We Also Love: This midi skirt from Grace Karin makes the classic wrap style a bit more elegant, and it’s easy to dress up or down.

Denim Skirts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Levi’s jeans are the gold standard when it comes to denim, and this simple high-waisted distressed skirt is our everyday go-to!

11. We Also Love: This skirt from A2Y is a more refined version of a denim skirt, as it’s fully tailored and fitted in a way that you can easily dress up.

12. We Also Love: We know that denim skirts are usually short, but why not try a longer one? This version from Jessica London will look amazing with crop tops for the spring and summer!

Boho Skirts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This skirt from MEROKEETY has the most glamorous boho-chic print — it’s one of Amazon’s bestselling skirts for a reason!

14. We Also Love: If you’re looking for a more ’60s-inspired look, this floral patchwork skirt from Happy Sailed is the one!

15. We Also Love: A lot of boho-style skirts can look similar, but this option from SheIn is definitely different. The high slit on the side is adorned with tassel trim, which complements the geometric prints beautifully!

Elegant Skirts

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This faux-leather midi skirt from SweatyRocks is incredible. We love the ruching, and the material that it’s made from immediately makes it look so classy!

17. We Also Love: For a classic look, an A-line flared skirt like this one from Belle Poque is a safe bet. It’s high-waisted and has a beautiful bow that helps cinch your waist for the most flattering shape.

18. We Also Love: The high waist on this pencil skirt from Verdusa is a show-stopping look!

Everyday Skirts

19. Our Absolute Favorite: This pleated skirt from chouyatou is simple, sweet and ideal for a laid-back ensemble.

20. We Also Love: Skater skirts always look great, and you can style a simple version like this one from Urban Coco in any way that you want!

21. We Also Love: This basic midi skirt from SweatyRocks is casual and comfortable. You’ll wear it on repeat all spring (and summer) long!

