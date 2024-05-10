10 Big Beach Towels That Will Keep You Sand-Free in Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A beach towel is a summer staple! Lying on the hot sand or a lounge chair is not our idea of fun in the sun. In addition to acting as a beach blanket, these towels also dry you off after a dip!

We treat our towels as fashion statements. Snapping a poolside pic with a cute towel will elevate your Instagram post. Plus, you can coordinate these throws with your outfit! We love a matching moment.

Related: 15 Practical and Stylish Beach Essentials for a Relaxing Vacation Few things are as relaxing as spending the day on the beach. Now that the weather has been heating up, I’ve caught myself daydreaming about my toes in the sand, and I’ve been creating a mental checklist of all of the things I need to have the best beach vacation ever! The best beach essentials […]

Below are 10 big beach towels in bright colors and fun patterns. Upgrade your warm-weather accessories with these tropical towels!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Jumbo Palm Sun Beach Towel

$20.00 See It!

Slowtide Daiquiri Fringe Cotton Beach Towel

$39.00 See It!

Vera Bradley Beach Towel

$22.00 See It!

Set of 4 Oversized Striped Towels

$55.00 See It!

Funboy x Barbie Beach Towel

$59.00 See It!

Related: 16 Cute Cover-Ups That Can Be Worn Anywhere — Not Just the Beach In the past, I always believed I could never have enough swimsuits. But while I was busy buying the most viral bikini, I was failing to stock up on beach cover-ups. Newsflash: Don’t be like me! Cover-ups are an integral part of your summer wardrobe, and the best ones are incredibly versatile. (If you’ve ever […]

Turkish Beach Towel

$22.00 See It!

Fluffy Oversized Beach Towel

Was $30 You Save 20% On Sale: $24 See It!

Funboy Turkish Beach Towel

$29.00 See It!

Sunkissed Sand-Free Beach Towel

$48.00 See It!

Boys Lie Perfect Match Towel

$40.00 See It!