10 Big Beach Towels That Will Keep You Sand-Free in Style

By
beach towels
Revolve

A beach towel is a summer staple! Lying on the hot sand or a lounge chair is not our idea of fun in the sun. In addition to acting as a beach blanket, these towels also dry you off after a dip!

We treat our towels as fashion statements. Snapping a poolside pic with a cute towel will elevate your Instagram post. Plus, you can coordinate these throws with your outfit! We love a matching moment.

Below are 10 big beach towels in bright colors and fun patterns. Upgrade your warm-weather accessories with these tropical towels!

Jumbo Palm Sun Beach Towel

jumbo beach towel
Target
$20.00
See It!

Slowtide Daiquiri Fringe Cotton Beach Towel

beach towel
Nordstrom
$39.00
See It!

Vera Bradley Beach Towel

Vera Bradley beach towel
Amazon
$22.00
See It!

Set of 4 Oversized Striped Towels

striped towels
Amazon
$55.00
See It!

Funboy x Barbie Beach Towel

Funboy x Barbie towel
Revolve
$59.00
See It!

Turkish Beach Towel

Turkish beach towel
Amazon
$22.00
See It!

Fluffy Oversized Beach Towel

oversized beach towel
Amazon
Was $30You Save 20%
On Sale: $24
See It!

Funboy Turkish Beach Towel

Funboy Turkish beach towel
Revolve
$29.00
See It!

Sunkissed Sand-Free Beach Towel

yellow striped towel
Revolve
$48.00
See It!

Boys Lie Perfect Match Towel

Boys Lie towel
Revolve
$40.00
See It!

