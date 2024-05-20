Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Calling all iced coffee lovers! Trade has officially launched a Cold Coffee Collection just in time for summer. Café-quality iced coffee and cold brew? At home? You bet. No barista experience required.

If you’re an iced-year-round type of coffee drinker like Us, then you’ll want to check out Trade’s variety of Cold Coffee essentials, including all-in-one kits and ready-to-drink brews. There’s something for everyone in this collection, whether you want something quick and easy or to practice your at-home barista skills.

We’ll walk you through our favorite offerings below, but we’ll clue you in with a few quick spoilers to rev up your excitement. First is that the all-in-one kits each come with a 2 lb bag of speciality coffee of your choice (you choose the roast and if you want whole bean or ground) and an accessory to upgrade and elevate your at-home coffee experience. Second is that the Ready-to-Drink Collection makes drinking coffee on the go a cinch. Now, let’s dive into the details!

All-in-One Kits

Mizudashi Cold Brew Kit

Cold brew connoisseurs, this one’s for you. This under-$50 kit supplies everything you need to make your own cold brew at home. It comes with a compact Hario Mizudashi cold brew pot — a favorite of at-home coffee enthusiasts — and the 2 lb bag of coffee of your choice. How does it work? Simply combine room temperature water with the coffee and steep for 12-18 hours in your fridge. Do this in the evening so your cold brew is ready to go come sleepy morning. Once it’s time, remove the grounds, serve over ice and enjoy!

Get the Mizudashi Cold Brew Kit for just $49 at Trade!

Coldwave Iced Coffee Kit

Want to make iced coffee at home but hate how watered down everything tastes once it’s properly cooled over ice? This kit is for you. Along with your bag of coffee, this kit comes with the Coldwave beverage chiller, which uses Snapchill Technology™️ to quickly bring down the temperature of hot coffee — without sacrificing on flavor. Just place the white insert into your freezer, pour your hot coffee into the Coldwave, then add the insert back in. Let chill for two minutes, then serve with fresh ice! Fun fact: The Coldwave can also be used for quickly chilling your favorite wine, beer or tea!

Get the Coldwave Iced Coffee Kit for just $79 at Trade!

Loving the idea of these kits but not sure what types of coffee to stock up on once your bag is empty? Hot tip: Take Trade’s quiz to be matched up with a coffee that suits your tastes!

Ready-to-Drink Collection

Whether you’re rushing out the door or would just prefer to keep things simple, this collection will suit your fancy. Each flavor comes in either a six or 12-pack of colorful cans — though there’s also an “on tap” box offering from Parlor Coffee, which is great for get-togethers or to keep your fridge stocked all summer. This collection includes specialty coffees from local roasters across the country, and there’s a nice variety of balanced, classic coffees and fruity blends. You’ll find offerings from Drink Coffee Do Stuff, Red Rooster and more. The Joe’s Honey Oat Latte is definitely drawing my eye!

Get a pack of ready-to-drink coffee beverages starting at just $28.50 at Trade!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? You can see more Cold Coffee offerings here and all check out the coffee subscription options at Trade here so you never run out!